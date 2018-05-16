Tesco Nailpolish Remover 250Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Beauty Nail Polish Remover
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Acetone, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 42090.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Not suitable for false nails. Moisten cotton wool with nail polish remover, wipe gently over nail surface until all traces of nail polish are removed. Dispose of cotton wool responsibly.
Warnings
- HIGHLY FLAMMABLE. Keep away from heat and flame. Avoid prolonged contact with the skin and wash hands after use.
- Avoid contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Not to be taken internally. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid contact with polished or painted surfaces and synthetic materials.
- Ensure area is well ventilated. Contains Bitrex.
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
