Cono Sur Bicicleta Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery - CarbonNeutral.com
  • Winemaker's Notes: A crisp and intense Sauvignon Blanc with refreshing citrus aromas, white peaches, lychee and a palate of green apples balanced by a crisp dry finish.
  • The Cono Sur vineyard workers travel around our estate by bicycle, tending the vines using natural methods, in order to produce the best quality grapes. Our Bicicleta wine is a tribute to them and symbolizes our sustainable philosophy and commitment to the environment.
  • Wine of Chile
  • IWSC Trophy 2017 - International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - Chilean Wine Producer
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Sauvignon Blanc is refreshingly crisp and elegant; full of citrus aromas and flavours of gooseberry and lime.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Matias Rios

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The Sauvignon Blanc grapes were hand picked from 15 year old vines on our Santa Elisa estate. The grapes are then fermented in stainless steel tanks giving an abundance of soft fruit.

History

  • After just over a decade, Cono Sur's original claim, 'No Family Trees, No Dusty Bottles, Just Quality Wine' continues to inspire us in quality, innovation, style and creativity. Cono Sur continues to push the boundaries of winemaking in Chile

Regional Information

  • Abundant sunlight, hot days, cool nights and irrigation water coming directly from pure thawed Andean snow contribute to the production of the aromatically rich, pure and potential filled grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: This is the perfect wine to serve chilled as an aperitif, with salads and light seafood or vegetarian dishes.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar N° 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Of. 1901,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.

Return to

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.
  • www.conosur.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Great value.

4 stars

Very smooth. Excellent taste.

Pleasant wine

5 stars

Beautiful wine has a Chardonnay aroma but very delicious Sauvignon blanc, will purchase again and highly recommend perhaps a bit to easy to drink.

Very poor Sauvignon Blanc

1 stars

This Sauvignon Blanc has no body to it; it could be just alcoholic wine with the flavourings taken out. Having tasted many Sauvignon blancs' over the years this has to be the poorest I have tasted. the original price for a bottle of this wine was £7 odd, it is not even worth the £45 per case I paid for it and to make matters worse I ordered two cases. the crux of this review is try a bottle before you buy any cases. PS, I have tried this out on my friends and they are of the same opinion.

Excellent wine.

5 stars

Maintains Chile's reputation for superb Sauvignon Blanc. Crisp and refreshing with an excellent flavour.

praise for chile

5 stars

When I look along Tesco's cellar shelves I start with Chile and regularly buy from that section. I like both reds and whites but my favourite white is Sauvignon Blanc. The Cono Sur label gives me a deliciously flavoured, refreshing wine, at a good price, both for everyday drinking and occasions.

D E L I C I O U S !

5 stars

If you enjoy a New Zealand sauvignon blanc but you need to cut the budget for a party, this will fool your friends (well, my friends!). It really is delicious! Incredible for the price.

Not quite there

3 stars

Always enjoy Conor Sur varieties, however the Sauvignon Blanc lacks clear character. It is very drinkable, but I wondered whether it was a Pinot Grigio while drinking! Lacks the fruity taste, but still palatable.

Great Value!!

5 stars

Unmistakably Sauvignon Blanc, would never compare to a Sancerre but at just £5 per bottle no one would expect it to! A really good everyday drinking wine, works well with sea bass.

Great wine for every day guzzling

4 stars

one of my favourite sauvignons for easy drinking...not too dry and a great price.. on offer

Sauvignon Blanc Cono Sur

5 stars

As good as always - please keep on specials list! Can you list all wines I purchased so I can more easily reply to you.

