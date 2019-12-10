Cono Sur Bicicleta Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Great value.
Very smooth. Excellent taste.
Pleasant wine
Beautiful wine has a Chardonnay aroma but very delicious Sauvignon blanc, will purchase again and highly recommend perhaps a bit to easy to drink.
Very poor Sauvignon Blanc
This Sauvignon Blanc has no body to it; it could be just alcoholic wine with the flavourings taken out. Having tasted many Sauvignon blancs' over the years this has to be the poorest I have tasted. the original price for a bottle of this wine was £7 odd, it is not even worth the £45 per case I paid for it and to make matters worse I ordered two cases. the crux of this review is try a bottle before you buy any cases. PS, I have tried this out on my friends and they are of the same opinion.
Excellent wine.
Maintains Chile's reputation for superb Sauvignon Blanc. Crisp and refreshing with an excellent flavour.
praise for chile
When I look along Tesco's cellar shelves I start with Chile and regularly buy from that section. I like both reds and whites but my favourite white is Sauvignon Blanc. The Cono Sur label gives me a deliciously flavoured, refreshing wine, at a good price, both for everyday drinking and occasions.
D E L I C I O U S !
If you enjoy a New Zealand sauvignon blanc but you need to cut the budget for a party, this will fool your friends (well, my friends!). It really is delicious! Incredible for the price.
Not quite there
Always enjoy Conor Sur varieties, however the Sauvignon Blanc lacks clear character. It is very drinkable, but I wondered whether it was a Pinot Grigio while drinking! Lacks the fruity taste, but still palatable.
Great Value!!
Unmistakably Sauvignon Blanc, would never compare to a Sancerre but at just £5 per bottle no one would expect it to! A really good everyday drinking wine, works well with sea bass.
Great wine for every day guzzling
one of my favourite sauvignons for easy drinking...not too dry and a great price.. on offer
Sauvignon Blanc Cono Sur
As good as always - please keep on specials list! Can you list all wines I purchased so I can more easily reply to you.