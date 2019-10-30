Tesco Lemon Juice 500Ml

Great
Excellent product for pancakes. pour in cooked lemon cakes and have with honey for colds.
It does more than you think.
Not only do I use it in recipes but its also good for getting rid of limescale. A 5 min nightly soak for false teeth when preparing for bed keeps them free of calcium build up. Also good for around taps. A drop in water for washing windows and shower screens makes them sparkle.
Good value.
I buy this all the time because I put it in my curries instead of using fresh lemons and there's no difference, it tastes just the same and is more economical and much easier to use.
ASTORE CUPBOARD FAVOURITE
THIS IS A FANTASTIC ADDITION TO MY RECIPES.
Really lemony
Been buying this for ages, always have it on hand. Great product. Good value. Excellent lemony flavour - good for all recipes where lemon juice is needed.
Good lemon juice
Brought this about a month ago and compared to other lemon juice I have tried it is very good not too sharp
A Great Product
It is good to have this as back-up in the fridge
NOT JUST FOR COOKING!
I have used this product for some time now; not quite so much for cooking, but for the fact that it is brilliant at getting stainless steel pans clean without using a scourer!