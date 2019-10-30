By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Juice 500Ml

Write a review
Tesco Lemon Juice 500Ml
£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml
One teaspoon
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon Juice from concentrate
  • Zingy. Perfect drizzled over pancakes.
  • Zingy
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks and by 'best before end' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

100 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy112kJ / 26kcal6kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.1g
Sugars1.4g0.1g
Fibre0.3g0.0g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 100 servings.--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars



Great

5 stars

Excellent product for pancakes. pour in cooked lemon cakes and have with honey for colds.

It does more than you think.

5 stars

Not only do I use it in recipes but its also good for getting rid of limescale. A 5 min nightly soak for false teeth when preparing for bed keeps them free of calcium build up. Also good for around taps. A drop in water for washing windows and shower screens makes them sparkle.

Good value.

5 stars

I buy this all the time because I put it in my curries instead of using fresh lemons and there's no difference, it tastes just the same and is more economical and much easier to use.

ASTORE CUPBOARD FAVOURITE

5 stars

THIS IS A FANTASTIC ADDITION TO MY RECIPES.

Really lemony

5 stars

Been buying this for ages, always have it on hand. Great product. Good value. Excellent lemony flavour - good for all recipes where lemon juice is needed.

Good lemon juice

4 stars

Brought this about a month ago and compared to other lemon juice I have tried it is very good not too sharp

A Great Product

5 stars

It is good to have this as back-up in the fridge

NOT JUST FOR COOKING!

5 stars

I have used this product for some time now; not quite so much for cooking, but for the fact that it is brilliant at getting stainless steel pans clean without using a scourer!

