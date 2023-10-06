Tilda Basmati & Wild Rice 500G Grains® of Truth Purity Tested Visit Tilda.com or contact us via hello@tilda.com See step by step recipe at tilda.com/recipes

With half a century of expertise, we hand-select premium grains to make sure only the best rice is used in every Tilda pack. Our Pure Basmati Rice is known for its fluffy texture and our exotic Wild Rice for its distinctive smoky aroma that you’ll adore from the very first taste. The perfect companion to pilafs, salads and so much more. Perfect for a spiced chickpea and sweet potato pilaf. Sauté onion, sweet potato, ginger, chillies, garlic and cumin. Add chickpeas, raisins, and stock. Add in the cooked rice and season to taste. Cook Tilda Basmati and Wild rice as per pack instructions. For full recipes, visit tilda.com/recipes.

Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn’t find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Super Grains and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they’re all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it’s a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati – the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish. *IRI Total Grocery Outlets / Dry Rice Category, Value Sales / 52 wks to 26.02.2022

Registered trademarks. Copyright Tilda 2022.

Gluten Free Perfect for Pilaffs & Curries

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Parboiled Basmati Rice (85%) & Wild Rice (15%)

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage