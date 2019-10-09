Tesco Raspberry Sponge Cake Each

Lacked filling and was dry as bone , used to be g
Lacked filling and was dry as bone , used to be good
Disappointing
Not that cheap a price, but a cheap cake, slightly overbaked, but more importantly only half filled. The filling is supposed to fill it all over not patchy at best, and entirely missing at the edge of the cake
Good filling, but cake seemed a little dry.
Good filling, but cake seemed a little dry.
Bought this product for years. excellent value
Bought this product for years. excellent value
Light as a cloud
Had this as a substitute and it is delicious. Very light and fresh with plenty of buttercream and jam but not too much. Ideal with a cup of tea.
Cheap-tasting.
Amongst the discerning of us --- sponge, jam and cream all synthetically cheap-tasting. Horrid!