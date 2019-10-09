By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raspberry Sponge Cake Each

3(6)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
1/6th of a cake
  • Energy561kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1477kJ / 351kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge cake filled with buttercream and raspberry jam, dusted with sugar.
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Jam (11%), Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cornflour, Flavouring.

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colours (Anthocyanins, Plain Caramel), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the perfect slice, cut with a serrated knife using a sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (38g)
Energy1477kJ / 351kcal561kJ / 133kcal
Fat10.4g4.0g
Saturates4.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate60.0g22.8g
Sugars32.4g12.3g
Fibre1.0g<0.5g
Protein3.8g1.4g
Salt0.30g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Lacked filling and was dry as bone , used to be g

1 stars

Lacked filling and was dry as bone , used to be good

Disappointing

2 stars

Not that cheap a price, but a cheap cake, slightly overbaked, but more importantly only half filled. The filling is supposed to fill it all over not patchy at best, and entirely missing at the edge of the cake

Good filling, but cake seemed a little dry.

3 stars

Good filling, but cake seemed a little dry.

Bought this product for years. excellent value

5 stars

Bought this product for years. excellent value

Light as a cloud

5 stars

Had this as a substitute and it is delicious. Very light and fresh with plenty of buttercream and jam but not too much. Ideal with a cup of tea.

Cheap-tasting.

1 stars

Amongst the discerning of us --- sponge, jam and cream all synthetically cheap-tasting. Horrid!

