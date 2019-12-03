By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut Sponge Cake Each

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Coconut Sponge Cake Each
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy691kJ 165kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 392kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge cake filled with buttercream, topped with fondant mallow and desiccated coconut.
  With buttercream. Topped with mallow and coconut for a soft and creamy cake.
  • With buttercream. Topped with mallow and coconut for a soft and creamy cake.
  • With buttercream
  • Topped with mallow and coconut for a soft and creamy cake
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fondant Mallow Topping (17%), Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut (2.5%), Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Fondant Mallow Topping contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the perfect slice, cut with a serrated knife by using a sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of cake (42g)
Energy1646kJ / 392kcal691kJ / 165kcal
Fat16.4g6.9g
Saturates6.6g2.8g
Carbohydrate56.9g23.9g
Sugars30.8g12.9g
Fibre1.3g0.5g
Protein3.6g1.5g
Salt0.35g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good, it just doesn't serve 6 at all.

4 stars

Really good, it just doesn't serve 6 at all.

Excellent value for money

4 stars

Excellent value for money. Nice moist cake with tasty filling and icing. Recommended.

