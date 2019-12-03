Tesco Coconut Sponge Cake Each

Really good, it just doesn't serve 6 at all.
Really good, it just doesn't serve 6 at all.
Excellent value for money
Excellent value for money. Nice moist cake with tasty filling and icing. Recommended.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 392kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fondant Mallow Topping (17%), Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut (2.5%), Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Fondant Mallow Topping contains: Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of cake (42g)
|Energy
|1646kJ / 392kcal
|691kJ / 165kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|23.9g
|Sugars
|30.8g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
