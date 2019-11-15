Percol Black And Beyond Espresso Instant Coffee 100G

Great coffee...very hard to find all the time, hen
Great coffee...very hard to find all the time, hence why I buy in bulk!
lovely and rich
It's a great taste and real coffee flavour, strong and wakes you up quick!
Rocket fuel
Not gonna lie, it's 5:35am and I'm writing an essay for uni due in at 12noon. Sat beside me is a BOWL of this stuff with probably around 8-10 teaspoons in it and it's the only thing keeping me going. I'll probably have a caffeine crash later or something but I'll just have to deal with that when it comes. Banging coffee