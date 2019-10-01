Simple Age Resisting Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

Simple skin care 1 stars Review from unilever.com 1st October 2019 I had high Hope's for this Simple Regeneration age resisting day cream but I really did not like this formula. It looked greasy on my skin and i found my foundation and base just slid of after a few hours. Although not a heavy cream I did think the consistency was very oily not ideal for my combination skin type. I would say a drier skin would highly benefit from the cream. And the spf is not high enough for my liking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2019 My face has been dry and lifeless for weeks , I tried this and found it improved my skin quality over the last week, I look like I have a glow and it feels smooth and silky. I use a small amount after my morning wash routine and let it soak in . I have less blemishes since I’ve started using this. too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2019 Currently my new favourite cream. I’m not particularly fussy when it comes to creams and am always keen to try new products. This cream is fantastic. It’s thick but moisturising and a little goes a long way. Although I feel like I need to use this cream for a little while longer to truly see the anti aging effects, it does smooth the skin and is my new daily cream! Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic moisturising cream 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th September 2019 Currently my new favourite cream. I’m not particularly fussy when it comes to creams and am always keen to try new products. This cream is fantastic. It’s thick but moisturising and a little goes a long way. Although I feel like I need to use this cream for a little while longer to truly see the anti aging effects, it does smooth the skin and is my new daily cream! Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves skin feeling great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd September 2019 I use this daily twice a day and have noticed that my face has been feeling so much softer than it normally would. I am now starting to feel a small difference to the firmness of my skin. I have been using this now for the past 4 weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great value face cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd September 2019 I'm really happy with the product and impressed by the texture and scent. I've noticed my skin looking smoother and less dry. It also has SPF and I'm often careful about what I put on my face, I would certainly recommend this product and use as part of my daily routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and silky 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd September 2019 I bought this as I really needed some new face cream, and after having a baby, I’m paranoid having horrible skin. It’s a lovely cream! Really lightweight and silky, not cloggy at all, and smells great. I don’t feel like I’m caking chemicals on my face, it feels natural and smooth. I can’t really comment on making me look younger but my skin feels soft and silky, so I’m over the moon. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and moisturising 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st August 2019 First of all, fantastic packaging by Simple, easy to dispense with pump and one pump is plenty. Moisturiser is nice and fairly thick, but absorbed quickly, leaving skin nice and supple. Been using Simple Regeneration Age Resisting cream for a few weeks now and I can honestly say that overall skin condition has improved and improved rather a lot, especially over the warm summer months... I shall be taking a look at other Simple products on my next shopping trip, very impressed by the quality and simplicity of it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cool not sticky or greasy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th August 2019 The cream is not greasy rubs in quickly and smoothly leaving my skin feeling cool and fresh. I don’t know if it is regenerating my skin but if feels lovely smooth and not greasy so I am happy and will keep using it x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]