Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 125Ml

great moisturiser! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I just came back from holidays after long tanning sessions, so this moisturiser was extremely helpful to prevent my skin from getting dry and peeling! However, I would recommend to leave at least 10 minutes before applying make up on this cream, as it takes quite some time to dry and it looks shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A firm family favorite! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th January 2020 I’ve used simple on my skin for many years, I have awfully dry sensitive skin and have to be careful what I use on it, I dread breaking out as it be painful and not at all the look I’m trying to achieve! This cream is absolutely wonderful, a light fresh scent, not at all greasy and absorbs into the skin really easily so you don’t have residue left on your skin. I can apply my makeup after using with no issue at all! A firm family favorite as my little ones also use Simple products and to be honest I can’t see that ever changing, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for my and my toddler 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th January 2020 I have pretty sensitive skin so I tend to be cautious as to what products I apply to my skin. I also have a toddler and this hasn’t irritated either of us. It’s fairly light and pretty odourless. So far, very pleased with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind on skin 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 This moisturiser lives up to its USP that it is kind on skin. It doesn't really smell of anything which is always reassuring in a moisturiser for sensitive skin. I've been using it in the evenings to help with my dry winter skin and it does a job. It's not as nourishing as moisturisers I would usually use, but it is very good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st January 2020 I’ve been using this product now for a couple of weeks and I’m seeing great results. My skin feels silky smooth. The smell is really refreshing. It’s a good amount of oily on the skin and it sinks in to the skin pretty quickly so it doesn’t leave it feeling sticky or wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Moisturiser 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2019 This moisturiser has worked well on my skin keeping it hydrated and smooth throughout the day. I often suffer with dry skin on my forehead but this moisturiser works really well at keeping my skin from drying out, especially in the cold season. I always apply it with a cotton pad and it spreads easily onto the skin and is absorbed quickly. The moisturiser feels silky and isn't tacky at all however I do need to use a fair amount in order to adequately cover my face fully. I would say this is a good product for everyday use and all skin types. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very moisturising 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th December 2019 This is a great moisturiser, it felt soothing when applied, no awful fragrance or irritation. It absorbed well and despite being a lotion it isn’t too thin, my skin felt a lot softer after and it’s also been wonderful for my children’s dry skin. It hasn’t eradicated our dryness but it has helped maintain moisture in our skin and lasts the whole day which is a huge plus as I do tend to get dryness as the day goes on, especially in winter. Overall this is very effective moisturiser and if you only have mild dry skin then it’s perfect for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 3 stars Review from unilever.com 27th December 2019 Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 125ml. I already have another cream from simply and I must say that they are very nice products. Easy to use and easy to take around if you have a dry type of skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Every day moisturiser 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th December 2019 I loved how this was gentle enough to use every day. My skin did not have any flare up or sensitivity. My skin is really dry but this moisturiser was hydrating and softening on my skin. My skin was plump and healthy while using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]