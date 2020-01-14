By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 125Ml

4.5(80)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 125Ml
£ 3.00
£2.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Enriched with pro-vitamin V5 & vitamin E
  • UV filters to protect your skin from sun damage
  • Suitable for the most sensitive of skin
  • Take a step to feeling good skin with the Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser! This facial moisturiser is ideal for when your skin needs a richer boost of hydration, this beauty essential is perfect to use both morning and evening to help keep your skin replenished and nourished for up to 24 hours. Featuring our special blend of Simple moisturising goodness, containing Pro-Vitamin B5, Glycerin, and Bisabolol, this skincare staple helps to moisturise, soften and nourish dry skin. Because we know how important it is for skin to look and feel its best, our products contain no artificial perfumes or colours, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin.
  • Pairing this hydrating moisturiser with your favourite Simple cleanser, for example Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash, is a great way to prepare your skin for the day ahead, whether you're looking to create the perfect base for your make-up or opting for a natural look instead. It's also perfect for using after your night-time cleanse – just gently smooth this moisturising skin cream into your face and neck using upwards and outwards movements. Being kind to your skin doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming; our Replenishing Moisturiser is quick and easy to use and, like all of our products, it is perfect even for sensitive skin.
  • Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser is a vitamin-rich, replenishing moisturiser to help smooth and soften skin
  • This facial moisturiser instantly doubles skin's hydration, making it a great face cream for dry skin
  • The Replenishing Rich Moisturiser works for up to 24 hours, leaving your skin feeling silky and nourished all day
  • Infused with Glycerin, Bisabolol and Pro-Vitamin B5 to replenish, soothe, and hydrate your skin without the greasy feeling
  • Replenishing Rich Moisturiser contains no artificial perfume, colour, or added phthalates and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin
  • Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved, in balance with your skins pH level - the perfect simple moisturiser for dry skin
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Stearyl Alcohol, BHT, Bisabolol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Laureth-7, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Serine, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Lactate, Sorbitol, Stearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Urea

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply in the morning and/or evening on the face and neck. Avoid direct contact with eyes. For best results apply after using our facial cleanser.

Warnings

  • Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

125 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

80 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

great moisturiser!

5 stars

I just came back from holidays after long tanning sessions, so this moisturiser was extremely helpful to prevent my skin from getting dry and peeling! However, I would recommend to leave at least 10 minutes before applying make up on this cream, as it takes quite some time to dry and it looks shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A firm family favorite!

5 stars

I’ve used simple on my skin for many years, I have awfully dry sensitive skin and have to be careful what I use on it, I dread breaking out as it be painful and not at all the look I’m trying to achieve! This cream is absolutely wonderful, a light fresh scent, not at all greasy and absorbs into the skin really easily so you don’t have residue left on your skin. I can apply my makeup after using with no issue at all! A firm family favorite as my little ones also use Simple products and to be honest I can’t see that ever changing, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for my and my toddler

5 stars

I have pretty sensitive skin so I tend to be cautious as to what products I apply to my skin. I also have a toddler and this hasn’t irritated either of us. It’s fairly light and pretty odourless. So far, very pleased with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind on skin

4 stars

This moisturiser lives up to its USP that it is kind on skin. It doesn't really smell of anything which is always reassuring in a moisturiser for sensitive skin. I've been using it in the evenings to help with my dry winter skin and it does a job. It's not as nourishing as moisturisers I would usually use, but it is very good value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth

4 stars

I’ve been using this product now for a couple of weeks and I’m seeing great results. My skin feels silky smooth. The smell is really refreshing. It’s a good amount of oily on the skin and it sinks in to the skin pretty quickly so it doesn’t leave it feeling sticky or wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Moisturiser

4 stars

This moisturiser has worked well on my skin keeping it hydrated and smooth throughout the day. I often suffer with dry skin on my forehead but this moisturiser works really well at keeping my skin from drying out, especially in the cold season. I always apply it with a cotton pad and it spreads easily onto the skin and is absorbed quickly. The moisturiser feels silky and isn't tacky at all however I do need to use a fair amount in order to adequately cover my face fully. I would say this is a good product for everyday use and all skin types. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very moisturising

4 stars

This is a great moisturiser, it felt soothing when applied, no awful fragrance or irritation. It absorbed well and despite being a lotion it isn’t too thin, my skin felt a lot softer after and it’s also been wonderful for my children’s dry skin. It hasn’t eradicated our dryness but it has helped maintain moisture in our skin and lasts the whole day which is a huge plus as I do tend to get dryness as the day goes on, especially in winter. Overall this is very effective moisturiser and if you only have mild dry skin then it’s perfect for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser

3 stars

Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 125ml. I already have another cream from simply and I must say that they are very nice products. Easy to use and easy to take around if you have a dry type of skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Every day moisturiser

4 stars

I loved how this was gentle enough to use every day. My skin did not have any flare up or sensitivity. My skin is really dry but this moisturiser was hydrating and softening on my skin. My skin was plump and healthy while using this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous Rich moisturiser

5 stars

I have been searching for a decent moisturiser for years that looks after my dry skin in the winter and makes a difference to it. I normally use elemis or decleor and I thought I’d give this a go. It is the best by far. Lightly scented, absorbs well and makes my skin look and feel alot healthier. I use it after removing make up at night and in the morning. I am now a huge fan and will be buying more from the range. Highly recommend this to anyone to try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Face Wash 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each

Simple Kind To Skin Purifying Cleansing Lotion 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here