Simple Kind To Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser 125Ml
£ 3.00
£2.40/100ml
  • Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser provides care with a light feel on skin, keeps skin refreshed, replenished and hydrated for up to 12 hours. If you are looking for a moisturiser that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and perfectly hydrated then look no further as our Simple face moisturiser does just that. Our face moisturiser also helps to maintain healthy skin. It’s made with skin loving ingredients and pro-vitamin B5 & vitamin E, contains no artificial colour or perfume and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, perfect for sensitive skin. With our Simple light moisturiser offering gentle care for healthy hydrated skin every day, it also provides a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula. It’s a light face moisturiser that is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t clog pores), dermatologically tested and approved.
  • Moisturisers, generally are designed to prevent moisture loss. Our Simple hydrating light moisturiser works for up to 12 hours to keep skin moisturised and hydrated perfectly. Whether you’re looking for a hydrating face cream, light moisturiser or just that go-to product to use after cleansing, our simple hydrating light moisturiser is the perfect addition.
  • It’s best to apply moisturiser after cleansing and toning the face, so that skin is clean and free from dirt, make-up and impurities. This way, the moisturiser can really be absorbed by the skin and can reach down into the skin’s deeper surface layers. This then enables the moisturiser to work on the skin from deep within.
  • How to apply:
  • Step 1: Apply a hazelnut sized portion of the Simple moisturiser into your hands. Step 2: Smooth gently into your face and neck using upward and outward movements. Use alongside Replenishing Moisturiser.
  • Simple Kind to Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser is made with a lightweight and fast absorbing formulation, to keep your skin moisturised and hydrated for up to 12 hours
  • Simple's Kind to Skin facial moisturiser leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated
  • Our face moisturiser is made with skin loving ingredients such as Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E and contains no artificial perfume, colour or harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • The hydrating moisturiser is perfect for sensitive skin, as it is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t clog your pores), dermatologically tested and approved
  • Simple Hydrating Light Moisturiser is known for its lightweight feel on skin
  • A face moisturiser that keeps skin hydrated and happy for up to 12 hours
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Bisabolol, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Hydroxide, Serine, Sodium Lactate, Sorbitol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Urea

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth gently into your face and neck using forward and outward movements. Use with our Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash.

Warnings

  • Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

125 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Not for my skin.

2 stars

Switched to this from my normal brand and it's not really for me. It really dries out my skin and makes it worse for wear. Not a problem with the product but for me personally it's not great. Wouldn't recommend for anyone with really dry skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moistoriser!

5 stars

I love all of simple's products. This moistoriser is really light on the skin and doesnt have a strong smell. I use this twice daily, morning and night after showring on my face and neck and my skin is always hydrated, soft and spot free. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb

5 stars

I bought this mainly for the size haven't seen many quality moisturisers that will fit in my bag.i have really dry skin in the winter.this has been a revaltion it is not thick so my skin instantly absorbed it the delicate fragrance is so nice.a little really does go a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

4 stars

Great moisturizer kind and gentle on my sensitive skin only need to use a little product it goes a long way soaks in very quickly not greasy at all leaving my skin feeling soft hydrated and smooth very good product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Suited more for the body

2 stars

I had intended to use it as a face moisturiser but it feels a little heavy on my skin which is quite sensitive. This may be suitable for other skin types which could do with the extra moisture. It provides good coverage to the skin and smells pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels amazing

5 stars

I received this product, and started using straight away, omg it felt like silk going onto my face I love it. My skin feels great just after a month of using it. I suffer with dry skin around my nose area and this product has helped loads. Would definitely recommend and I've even gone out and brought it. No horrid smell and only need a little at a time as it does go a long way. Good size bottle too for the money. Brilliant product thank you for letting me test it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple just like it says

4 stars

I've used this for a week or so and it is a lovely light lotion. It absorbs really well into your skin and best of all has no smell of perfumes. The packaging is in the typical simple colours so is easily recognisable and the bottle size is good as it easily goes in my swim bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle to skin

5 stars

This moisturiser is quite light, more like the lotion than cream type, very gentle to skin, can't even feel it after applying it. This one would be perfect for the people who enjoy a thin layer of lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and light

5 stars

Got it 15 days ago and using it every single day .worth and feel fresh.evry morning once and stays for 10 hours and your skin is healthy as well. Never fwwl cracked or dry skin onve u start using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moisturiser!

5 stars

I bought this product over a month ago and have been using it every morning and night. It’s a beautifully soft cream and makes your skin feel fresh and glowing. I will be buying this product again!!! :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

