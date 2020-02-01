Simple Kind To Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser 125Ml

Not for my skin. 2 stars Review from unilever.com 1st February 2020 Switched to this from my normal brand and it's not really for me. It really dries out my skin and makes it worse for wear. Not a problem with the product but for me personally it's not great. Wouldn't recommend for anyone with really dry skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moistoriser! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I love all of simple's products. This moistoriser is really light on the skin and doesnt have a strong smell. I use this twice daily, morning and night after showring on my face and neck and my skin is always hydrated, soft and spot free. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I bought this mainly for the size haven't seen many quality moisturisers that will fit in my bag.i have really dry skin in the winter.this has been a revaltion it is not thick so my skin instantly absorbed it the delicate fragrance is so nice.a little really does go a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 Great moisturizer kind and gentle on my sensitive skin only need to use a little product it goes a long way soaks in very quickly not greasy at all leaving my skin feeling soft hydrated and smooth very good product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Suited more for the body 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 I had intended to use it as a face moisturiser but it feels a little heavy on my skin which is quite sensitive. This may be suitable for other skin types which could do with the extra moisture. It provides good coverage to the skin and smells pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 I received this product, and started using straight away, omg it felt like silk going onto my face I love it. My skin feels great just after a month of using it. I suffer with dry skin around my nose area and this product has helped loads. Would definitely recommend and I've even gone out and brought it. No horrid smell and only need a little at a time as it does go a long way. Good size bottle too for the money. Brilliant product thank you for letting me test it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple just like it says 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 I've used this for a week or so and it is a lovely light lotion. It absorbs really well into your skin and best of all has no smell of perfumes. The packaging is in the typical simple colours so is easily recognisable and the bottle size is good as it easily goes in my swim bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle to skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 This moisturiser is quite light, more like the lotion than cream type, very gentle to skin, can't even feel it after applying it. This one would be perfect for the people who enjoy a thin layer of lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and light 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th January 2020 Got it 15 days ago and using it every single day .worth and feel fresh.evry morning once and stays for 10 hours and your skin is healthy as well. Never fwwl cracked or dry skin onve u start using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]