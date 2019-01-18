Starburst Fruit Chews Stick 45G
Product Description
- Chewy Candy with Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime and Lemon Flavours and Concentrated Fruit Juices.
- Orange, Strawberry, Lemon & Lime, Blackcurrant
- Bursting with fruit juice
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 45g
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, Concentrated Fruit Juices 1.4%* (Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime, Lemon), Acid Citric Acid, Modified Starch, Acid Malic Acid, Dextrin, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant Ascorbic Acid, Emulsifier Lecithin, Colours Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Spirulina Extract*, *Equivalent to 11, 5% Fruit Juice
Storage
Keep cool and dry.
Name and address
- UK: The Wrigley Company Ltd.,
- Plymouth,
- PL6 7PR.
- ROI: Wrigley Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 11578,
- Dublin 17.
- Contact us: www.wrigley.com/uk
- +44 (0) 845 6048495
45g ℮
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 45 g (%*)
|Energy
|1713 kJ
|771 kJ (9%)
|-
|405 kcal
|182 kcal (9%)
|Fat
|7.3 g
|3.3 g (5%)
|Of which Saturates
|4.1 g
|1.8 g (9%)
|Carbohydrate
|83.9 g
|37.8 g (15%)
|Of which Sugars
|83.1 g
|37.4 g (42%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt
|0.01 g
|0 g (0%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
