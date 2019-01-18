By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Starburst Fruit Chews Stick 45G

Starburst Fruit Chews Stick 45G
£ 0.60
£1.34/100g

45 g
  • Energy771kJ 182kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713 kJ

Product Description

  • Chewy Candy with Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime and Lemon Flavours and Concentrated Fruit Juices.
  • Orange, Strawberry, Lemon & Lime, Blackcurrant
  • Bursting with fruit juice
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, Concentrated Fruit Juices 1.4%* (Apple, Orange, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Lime, Lemon), Acid Citric Acid, Modified Starch, Acid Malic Acid, Dextrin, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant Ascorbic Acid, Emulsifier Lecithin, Colours Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Spirulina Extract*, *Equivalent to 11, 5% Fruit Juice

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Name and address

  • UK: The Wrigley Company Ltd.,
  • Plymouth,
  • PL6 7PR.
  • ROI: Wrigley Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 11578,
  • Dublin 17.

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 45 g (%*)
Energy 1713 kJ771 kJ (9%)
-405 kcal182 kcal (9%)
Fat 7.3 g3.3 g (5%)
Of which Saturates 4.1 g1.8 g (9%)
Carbohydrate 83.9 g37.8 g (15%)
Of which Sugars 83.1 g37.4 g (42%)
Protein 0 g0 g (0%)
Salt 0.01 g0 g (0%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

