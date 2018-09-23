By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Silver Spoon Half Spoon Sugar 1Kg

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Silver Spoon Half Spoon Sugar 1Kg
£ 2.20
£2.20/kg

Product Description

  • Sugar with Aspartame and Acesulfame-K Based Table Top Sweeteners.
  • Sustainability is nothing new to us - we've been working on it for 30 years. Our bags are recyclable and we plant trees to offset the paper we make them from. We send nothing to land fill, and all of our excess production energy powers British homes.
  • 1/2 the calories*
  • *Half a spoonful contains...
  • All the taste & texture
  • 1/2 the calories of a spoonful of regular sugar
  • Half Spoon is a simple way to keep life sweet!
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough

  • Granulated sugar with a touch of sweetener
  • All the taste & texture
  • Use half a spoon
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K)

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Replace a spoonful of sugar with half a spoon of Half Spoon you'll get the same taste and texture but 1/2 the calories.
  • A great way to cut down on sugar!
  • Perfect for tea and coffee, and has a lovely sugary crunch on cereals and fruit.
  • Smart Thinking:
  • Half your normal amount tastes just as good in tea and coffee and has the same great crunch sprinkled over cereal.

Number of uses

Number of servings per pack 500

Recycling info

Bag. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • It's our job to get this product to you in perfect condition. But if you're not happy with it, send it back to the Customer Services address on this pack, telling us where and when you bought it. This won't affect your statutory rights.
  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.
  • www.silverspoon.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 1/2 tsp (2g)
Energy kJ1700kJ34kJ
kcal400kcal8kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 98.9g2g
of which Sugars98.9g2g
Protein 0.8g<0.01g
Salt <0.03g0g
Number of Servings per Pack 500--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Last four orders the sugar has been rock hard anyo

1 stars

Last four orders the sugar has been rock hard anyone else experiencing this problem?

Usually bought next

Pg Tips Pyramid 240 Tea Bags 696G

£ 5.99
£0.86/100g

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tesco 80 Teabags 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Yorkshire 80 Teabags 250G

£ 2.99
£1.20/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here