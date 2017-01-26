Pyrex 1.0L Measuring Jug

Good product
Good product. would recommend to others as cheap and excellent quality
Perfect for my needs
This jug is a perfect size for larger quantities of liquid. I was looking for something to pour my homemade soup into before bagging it into freezer bags. It has a wide and sturdy base, good handle and clear markings up the side. I can microwave in it too and it pours very well.I can also whisk in it because of its width. So versatile, I love it!
1l Pyrex jug
Bought three of these, fantastic, so useful and such a good price, purchasing more!
Pyrex quality
Just a jug, but quaranteed Pyrex quality as well as fast delivery with Tesco Direct
Just The Job
Couldn't get the 1 litre in store but it arrived quickly via Tesco Direct.
Fantastic product
I bought 2 of these and so glad I did. Brilliant product.
Useful product
Eventual got round to buying one, so glad I did. Very useful.
Great product always used!
I bought this jug a month ago after smashing my old one which I had had for 5 years, and without it I just could not cope. I use the jug most days while cooking it's so handy and is great quality.
Fantastic Size!
I absolutely love this Jug! I use it for measuring, mixing, all sorts. This is used on a daily basis. I am so glad I found these on Tesco with a fantastic price! I just had to purchased 2 of them.
Great price for a branded item
I needed to updated my old faithful Pyrex jugs As the measurements had worn off after years of use I had a shock when I saw the prices eleswhere Then I found these at Tesco direct at a fraction of the price and with free click and collect Was really happy with my purchase just wished I had ordered more