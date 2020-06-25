By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pyrex 1.0L Bowl

4.5(21)Write a review
Pyrex 1.0L Bowl

£ 2.00
Offer

Product Description

  • Classic Bowl
  • Ideal for baking
  • 1L capacity. H10xDia.17cm
  • Freezer, microwave & dishwasher safe
  • Ideal for baking and other kitchen tasks, this Pyrex bowl is made from glass and has a generous 1 litre capacity. For versatile use and easy cleaning, the Pyrex glass bowl is freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe.
  • Healthy 100% food safe
  • 10 year guarantee

Information

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • International Cookware (IC),
  • 85 Allée des Maisons Rouges,
  • BP 269,
  • 36005 Chateauroux,
  • France.

Return to

  • Guarantee: IC guarantees this product from the date of purchase against any manufacturing defect. This guarantee does not cover professional use, damage due to misuse, impacts and falls.
  • www.pyrex.eu

21 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Perfect size bowl

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Really good Pyrex bowl: great size for mixing and for cooking (makes just the right amount of porridge for breakfast)

Good basic

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Bought as a present as a basic for daughter leaving home. Just the job.

Pyrex bowl

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this online and had it delivered to my local Tesco I was pleased with the item and the way it was packaged.

ideal

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Exactly does what it says. My partner is so pleased too, as he is getting more treats and it didn't hurt his pocket too much.

A good microwave bowl

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

A low cost bowl that has performed as well as a branded product.

great little bowl

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

bought for my daughter setting up her first home, now she will be able to use this bowl for every thing from baking to sauces etc

pyrex rocks

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Pyrex is great for the microwave, much safer than plastic.

well described!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

just what was required for heating my Christmas pudding. washed easily and still looks like new.

Great Pyrex

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Such useful cookware. Always like to have pyrex in my kitchen

pyrex bowl

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Traditional pyrex 1 litre bowl - ideal for mixing and holding all sorts

