Pyrex 1.0L Bowl

Perfect size bowl
Really good Pyrex bowl: great size for mixing and for cooking (makes just the right amount of porridge for breakfast)
Good basic
Bought as a present as a basic for daughter leaving home. Just the job.
Pyrex bowl
I bought this online and had it delivered to my local Tesco I was pleased with the item and the way it was packaged.
ideal
Exactly does what it says. My partner is so pleased too, as he is getting more treats and it didn't hurt his pocket too much.
A good microwave bowl
A low cost bowl that has performed as well as a branded product.
great little bowl
bought for my daughter setting up her first home, now she will be able to use this bowl for every thing from baking to sauces etc
pyrex rocks
Pyrex is great for the microwave, much safer than plastic.
well described!
just what was required for heating my Christmas pudding. washed easily and still looks like new.
Great Pyrex
Such useful cookware. Always like to have pyrex in my kitchen
pyrex bowl
Traditional pyrex 1 litre bowl - ideal for mixing and holding all sorts