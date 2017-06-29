Pyrex 0.5L Measuring Jug

Impossible to pour without spilling!
So frustrating that Pyrex still haven't mastered the idea of a jug that doesn't spill! The stupidest design of spout means it is literally impossible to pour from this jug without it spilling, because the spout is far too shallow. Complete waste of money!
Disappointed
I must have had a rogue one? It wouldn't pour without dribbling everywhere, which wasn't really an issue, however when I filled with boiling water it shattered everywhere, all that was left was the handle, it literally eroded.
As expected
Proper Pyrex jug as expected useful for microwaving tins-worths of soup or beans
Perfect !
Great purchase at a great price - couldn't ask for more !
Fantastic product
When having to measure boiling hot liquid, this jug is essential. Borosilicate glass perfectly stands the heat and doesn't shatter or split like plastic does. Also a tip from my chemistry lessons: look at the bottom of the meniscus when measuring clear liquids such as water, for an accurate reading!
Dinky version of the clsssic measuring jug
Bought this for our daughter for cooking at uni - ideal for the job!!
Good Product
A very good product at a competitive price. Very pleased with this purchase.
Pyrex jug
Pretty straight forward product, great quality and value for money
Perfect for use
I bought this a few weeks ago for moving into our new home, it's been perfect for use so far with food prep and an essential item for the kitchen. Would recommend.
a great product
Having brought this from Tesco a few weeks ago Ideal for many purposes especially the microwave