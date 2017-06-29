By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pyrex 0.5L Measuring Jug

5(104)Write a review
image 1 of Pyrex 0.5L Measuring Jug
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Measuring jug is made from borosilicate glass with thermal shock resistance
  • Dishwasher & microwave safe
  • 10 year guarantee against manufacturer defect
  • Pyrex Collector Edition measuring jug range celebrates 100 years of experience and know how with this beautiful and decorative jug. Features golden graduations measurements and a scratch resistant surface, the jug is sure to impress, wow and deliver all at the same time.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

104 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Impossible to pour without spilling!

1 stars

So frustrating that Pyrex still haven't mastered the idea of a jug that doesn't spill! The stupidest design of spout means it is literally impossible to pour from this jug without it spilling, because the spout is far too shallow. Complete waste of money!

Disappointed

1 stars

I must have had a rogue one? It wouldn't pour without dribbling everywhere, which wasn't really an issue, however when I filled with boiling water it shattered everywhere, all that was left was the handle, it literally eroded.

As expected

5 stars

Proper Pyrex jug as expected useful for microwaving tins-worths of soup or beans

Perfect !

5 stars

Great purchase at a great price - couldn't ask for more !

Fantastic product

5 stars

When having to measure boiling hot liquid, this jug is essential. Borosilicate glass perfectly stands the heat and doesn't shatter or split like plastic does. Also a tip from my chemistry lessons: look at the bottom of the meniscus when measuring clear liquids such as water, for an accurate reading!

Dinky version of the clsssic measuring jug

5 stars

Bought this for our daughter for cooking at uni - ideal for the job!!

Good Product

5 stars

A very good product at a competitive price. Very pleased with this purchase.

Pyrex jug

5 stars

Pretty straight forward product, great quality and value for money

Perfect for use

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago for moving into our new home, it's been perfect for use so far with food prep and an essential item for the kitchen. Would recommend.

a great product

5 stars

Having brought this from Tesco a few weeks ago Ideal for many purposes especially the microwave

1-10 of 104 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pyrex 1.0L Measuring Jug

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Pyrex 2.0L Bowl

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Basics Plastic Measuring Jug 1L

£ 0.70
£0.70/each

Tesco Basics Mixing Bowl 2L

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here