By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Staedtler Noris 10 Hb Pencils Eraser/Sharpner

5(61)Write a review
Staedtler Noris 10 Hb Pencils Eraser/Sharpner
£ 3.50
£0.35/each

Product Description

  • Set of Noris HB pencils \n
  • Includes eraser & sharpener \n
  • Pack of 10
  • Noris® pencil set HB
  • 10 High quality pencils + Mars plastic eraser + Sharpener
  • Unbelievably break-resistant
  • Easy to erase and sharpen
  • Wood from certified, sustainably managed forests

Information

Name and address

  • Staedtler Mars GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Moosaeckerstr. 3,
  • 90427 Nuernberg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.staedtler.com
  • info@staedtler.com

Net Contents

1 x Pencil Set

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

61 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Val

5 stars

These pencils are amazing! They sharpen easily and are very comfortable to write with. The fact that they come with an eraser and sharpener is really useful.

GOOD ITEM POSTAGE TERRIBLE

3 stars

These items came in a box with other items which looked as if it had been drop kicked the printer paper was so damaged it was unusable no point in returning as can only be returned to store

Great pencil set

5 stars

I bought these for my granddaughter and we both think they are fab

Great features

5 stars

I bought this product one month before. Very good price and fast delivery.

Great value

5 stars

Brought these for back to school.great value & they dont constantly break like cheaper pencils

Great pencils!

5 stars

I bought these for my son for secondary school, they were great value and a brand we recognise as very good.

Just perfect

5 stars

Perfect. Just as described. Would definitely recommend. Value for money.

Lovely pencils

5 stars

Great value pack. Pencils, eraser and sharpner altogether saved me shopping for them separately.

Great for school

4 stars

Great set for my girls starting back to school. Good value and had everything they need

Just perfect!

5 stars

I bought this for the kids going back to school fast delivery and at an amazing price too only pencils I would buy for them as they don't snap when u sharpen them great product

1-10 of 61 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oxford/ Maped 2 Pack Eraser

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Bic Cristal Pens Black 10 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.30/each

Oxford Folding Ruler 30 Cm

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Ruler Shatterproof 15Cm

£ 0.40
£0.40/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here