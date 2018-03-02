Staedtler Noris 10 Hb Pencils Eraser/Sharpner

Val
These pencils are amazing! They sharpen easily and are very comfortable to write with. The fact that they come with an eraser and sharpener is really useful.
GOOD ITEM POSTAGE TERRIBLE
These items came in a box with other items which looked as if it had been drop kicked the printer paper was so damaged it was unusable no point in returning as can only be returned to store
Great pencil set
I bought these for my granddaughter and we both think they are fab
Great features
I bought this product one month before. Very good price and fast delivery.
Great value
Brought these for back to school.great value & they dont constantly break like cheaper pencils
Great pencils!
I bought these for my son for secondary school, they were great value and a brand we recognise as very good.
Just perfect
Perfect. Just as described. Would definitely recommend. Value for money.
Lovely pencils
Great value pack. Pencils, eraser and sharpner altogether saved me shopping for them separately.
Great for school
Great set for my girls starting back to school. Good value and had everything they need
Just perfect!
I bought this for the kids going back to school fast delivery and at an amazing price too only pencils I would buy for them as they don't snap when u sharpen them great product