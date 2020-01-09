Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover 125Ml

Gentle and effective 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 I found the make up remover to be gentle to use on my sensitive eyes, it was effective at removing makeup and didn't leave any residue like some oil based make up removers have done. I suffer from allergies and found the make up remover wasn't drying and left my eyes feeling moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just ok, nothing great 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2020 I've used a few different eye makeup removers and this one is average. It removes about 70% of eye makeup the first time, but I then have to redo it to remove the remaining amount. It's not as though I wear waterproof mascara either! It has made my eye area feel a bit stingy on occasion after using it, but then again a few of them do that to me anyway, so it might just be me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 I got this for my daughter who had recently started wearing make up and she has really liked the product. It has been great for her sensitive eye as well as the skin around her eyes. She did say it stung slightly but nothing too sore. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind to my eyes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 I am so happy to be able to have a product that is good for my sensitive skin and eyes. I have dry eyes and harsh products make my eyes sting a lot. This is oil free which is another bonus as oily products mess with my vision. It’s a must for someone like me who likes to wear a lot of eye make up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd January 2020 I have been using this product for a month now. It cleans most make up off well but waterproof mascara takes a couple of applications to remove it completely. After use my skin has felt soft and moist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th December 2019 An easy product to use, a little goes a long way and although I’ve only been using this product for a few weeks, I have not experienced any issues with stinging in my eyes. Removes eye make up so easily [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It simply does what it says on the bottle ! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th December 2019 As a daily make up wearer, I am always looking for a quick yet effective way to remove even the most stubborn make up. This simple kind to eyes make up remover is great. It is gentle on my skin and does not leave my skin feeling stripped and un nourished. The only negative that I have found, is that it did struggle when it came to removing my stubborn waterproof mascara, although to be fair, most removers struggle to get rid of my mascara. Despite this, I will certainly be reaching for this product when I need a quick and easy make up remover. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely eye make-up remover 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th December 2019 Simple eye make-up remover is one of the best I've ever tried. It gently yet well removes mascara, so far I have tried it with standard mascara. The biggest advantage that it's quick to react with mascara and remove it, thus you don't need to wait for long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's very good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th December 2019 It easily removed my makeup, being Christmas time I have been wearing make up more than usual and it came in very handy to have this make up remover, its fragrance free which means no irritation for my eyes which is what I love [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]