Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover 125Ml

  • Simple Kind to Skin Eye Make-Up Remover cleanses effectively yet is gentle around the delicate eye area. The oil-free formulation of our gentle Eye Make-Up Remover removes even waterproof mascara and soothes the delicate eye area. The skin around your eyes is delicate so it deserves a gentle make-up remover that is suitable for even the most sensitive skin. This Eye Make-Up Remover contains the perfect blend of our purest possible sensitive skin loving ingredients with added vitamins and micellar cleansing water. Our Simple Eye Make-Up Remover contains no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your sensitive skin or cause under eye wrinkles. Like all our Simple Make-Up remover products, our eye Make-Up remover is dermatologically tested and approved. So whether you’re wearing Make-Up day or night, there is no harsh rubbing needed and no stinging on the eyes. It’s also suitable for sensitive eyes and sensitive skin for contact lens wearers. A must-have for any make-up bag and essential for anyone who loves to wear eye makeup.
  • For best results:
  • Step 1: Apply Simple Make-Up remover to a cotton pad or eye pads.
  • Step 2: Wipe gently around your eye without rubbing.
  • Warning. Avoid getting into your eyes. If it gets into your eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Make sure to try our other eye care products such as our eye roll on, eye cream, eye balm and make-up removing eye pads!
  • Our Simple Kind to Skin Eye Make-Up Remover is tough on stubborn makeup, even waterproof mascara, while being gentle on skin and eyelashes
  • A beauty must-have for make-up lovers, our eye makeup remover is gentle on and around your eyes
  • Made with the perfect blend of skin-loving ingredients, micellar water and Pro-Vitamin B5, it's a gentle yet effective face cleanser
  • Like all Simple product, our eye makeup remover is dermatologically tested and approved
  • Our eye makeup remover requires no harsh rubbing and doesn't sting your eyes due to its oil-free formula, which is non-greasy and won't leave behind residue
  • Specially formulated to be Kind to eyes and all sensitive skin types, suitable for contact lens wearers
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isohexadecane, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Phosphate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

125 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes

81 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Gentle and effective

5 stars

I found the make up remover to be gentle to use on my sensitive eyes, it was effective at removing makeup and didn't leave any residue like some oil based make up removers have done. I suffer from allergies and found the make up remover wasn't drying and left my eyes feeling moisturised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just ok, nothing great

3 stars

I've used a few different eye makeup removers and this one is average. It removes about 70% of eye makeup the first time, but I then have to redo it to remove the remaining amount. It's not as though I wear waterproof mascara either! It has made my eye area feel a bit stingy on occasion after using it, but then again a few of them do that to me anyway, so it might just be me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

4 stars

I got this for my daughter who had recently started wearing make up and she has really liked the product. It has been great for her sensitive eye as well as the skin around her eyes. She did say it stung slightly but nothing too sore. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind to my eyes

5 stars

I am so happy to be able to have a product that is good for my sensitive skin and eyes. I have dry eyes and harsh products make my eyes sting a lot. This is oil free which is another bonus as oily products mess with my vision. It’s a must for someone like me who likes to wear a lot of eye make up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

4 stars

I have been using this product for a month now. It cleans most make up off well but waterproof mascara takes a couple of applications to remove it completely. After use my skin has felt soft and moist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

4 stars

An easy product to use, a little goes a long way and although I’ve only been using this product for a few weeks, I have not experienced any issues with stinging in my eyes. Removes eye make up so easily [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It simply does what it says on the bottle !

4 stars

As a daily make up wearer, I am always looking for a quick yet effective way to remove even the most stubborn make up. This simple kind to eyes make up remover is great. It is gentle on my skin and does not leave my skin feeling stripped and un nourished. The only negative that I have found, is that it did struggle when it came to removing my stubborn waterproof mascara, although to be fair, most removers struggle to get rid of my mascara. Despite this, I will certainly be reaching for this product when I need a quick and easy make up remover. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely eye make-up remover

5 stars

Simple eye make-up remover is one of the best I've ever tried. It gently yet well removes mascara, so far I have tried it with standard mascara. The biggest advantage that it's quick to react with mascara and remove it, thus you don't need to wait for long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's very good

4 stars

It easily removed my makeup, being Christmas time I have been wearing make up more than usual and it came in very handy to have this make up remover, its fragrance free which means no irritation for my eyes which is what I love [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

4 stars

This product does what it says on the bottle. It cleans the eye make up very easily and without causing any discomfort. I only had to use a little bit of it on order to take my make up off. The skin around my eyes felt fresh after using it and the morning after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

