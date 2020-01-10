Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Facial Wash 150Ml

Proper clean up! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th January 2020 I've been using this facial wash for about 4 weeks now & I love the results! I'm a woman of a certain age & can get very warm so my skin is prone to outbreaks. This wash is gentle on my skin but leaves it feeling clean, calm & healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely facial wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th January 2020 I have been using this for several weeks now and love how easily this product feels on my skin. It foams up nicely so you don't have to use much. It's also unscented so I use this everyday morning and evening and it's really gentle on my skin - it doesn't leave my skin red or dry after use. It doesn't remove my mascara that well so I have to use an eye make up remover, but I'm fine with that. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face Wash - nothing amazing 3 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2020 I've been using it for about 2 weeks now, and whilst there is nothing wrong with it, I find it quite average. It says it's non perfumed and it's true however it has it's own smell and I find it quite unpleasant. Washes face well and doesn't dry it out. Overall 3/5, does what it says but nothing special. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovley 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th January 2020 Feels very nice on skin, Bubbles up to give your face a nice wash, Dont realy like the smell. Other than that its good to use. PLus i love the simple products x I wouldnt say it was that moisturising as im still having to put cream on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I didnt expect it to be this good 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th January 2020 It is a little hard to lather up, but that doesnt really matter. Cleans my face well and doesnt irritate. BUT one thing I never expected was it to clean my pores so well! Not even porestrips can unclog my pores but this wash cleared them instantly.

Simply simple 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st January 2020 I tried this facial wash as a alternative to my usual one. I am so glad I did... Normally in the winter months the skin on my face feels dry, but after using this it doesn't. I found you only need to use a very small amount and mix it with water to make it frothy. It also rinses off easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good face wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st January 2020 This product is great for getting a good cleanse but without drying the skin too much. I use this face wash daily in the shower, it also works really well to remove make up including tougher stuff like mascara. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on the skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st December 2019 This face wash leaves your skin feeling soft and clean. It's very easy to use, you only need to apply a small amount to wet skin. It's 100% soap free and is very gentle on sensitive skin. There's no chemicals used and it's not derived from animals meaning its also perfect for vegans. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great face wash! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2019 Lovely face wash, doesn't leave my skin dry, removes all residues and does what it says on the bottle! I like that it doesn't have ant scent. Suitable for using in the mornings and at night before bed. Leaves my skin hydrated, clean and soft. My skin can be sensitive at times, however this seems to suit sensitive skin too! Great face wash and highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]