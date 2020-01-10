By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Kind To Skin Moisturising Facial Wash 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml
  • Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash cleverly moisturises while cleansing and exfoliating, washing away impurities without leaving your skin feeling tight or dry. Our Simple Face Wash helps maintain the skin’s natural barrier, leaving skin soft, moisturised and replenished. Specially formulated for even the most sensitive skin, this gentle face cleanser contains no artificial perfumes or colours and no harsh chemicals that can upset your sensitive skin. Enriched with vitamin B5, which is known to actively restore, soften, and smooth skin, this skin cleanser is especially good for dry skin. Our Simple wash formula is non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t clog pores), hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist tested (meaning it’s safe to use around the eye area, but avoid direct contact with eyes, otherwise rinse thoroughly to prevent irritation). It’s 100% soap free and like all our Simple face products, our moisturising face wash is dermatologically tested.
  • Our moisturising facial wash is not a replacement for your moisturiser, but a facial wash that offers more than just cleansing so your skin is not only left clean, but also moisturised. We are proud that our moisturising facial wash continues to please consumers and their sensitive skin every day!
  • Want to know how to get the most out of your face wash? Use it in the morning and at night as part of your skin care routine, don’t forget to pay special attention to your hairline and the sides of your nose as that’s where dirt and make-up can build up. It’s always best to apply a toner and moisturiser after cleansing with a Simple face cleanser.
  • For best results:
  • Wet face with warm water, squeeze amount into hands and work into a lather. Massage gently in a circular motion onto wet skin. Rinse with warm water and pat dry.
  • Please view the other Simple face cleanser products for all your skincare routine needs.
  • Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Facial Wash is specially formulated for a gentle yet thorough cleanse - it helps remove dirt, oil and make-up that can clog pores, without leaving skin feeling dry
  • Our Simple Face Wash instantly hydrates and leaves sensitive skin feeling soft, moisturised and replenished
  • Facial Wash made with skin loving ingredients such as Pro-Vitamin B5, vitamin E and Bisabolol, leaving your face feeling clean and refreshed
  • This Face Wash is dermatologist tested and safe for any skin type, even the most sensitive skin
  • Benefit from a face wash that is 100% soap free and safe for the sensitive area around the eye
  • A must-have facial wash and one of our best sellers
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Benzoic Acid, Bisabolol, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Laureth-10, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-39, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • In your hands, work a small amount into a lather. Massage onto wet skin, avoid getting ginto your eyes. Rinse with water.

Warnings

  • Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only.

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only.

37 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Proper clean up!

4 stars

I've been using this facial wash for about 4 weeks now & I love the results! I'm a woman of a certain age & can get very warm so my skin is prone to outbreaks. This wash is gentle on my skin but leaves it feeling clean, calm & healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely facial wash

5 stars

I have been using this for several weeks now and love how easily this product feels on my skin. It foams up nicely so you don't have to use much. It's also unscented so I use this everyday morning and evening and it's really gentle on my skin - it doesn't leave my skin red or dry after use. It doesn't remove my mascara that well so I have to use an eye make up remover, but I'm fine with that. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Face Wash - nothing amazing

3 stars

I've been using it for about 2 weeks now, and whilst there is nothing wrong with it, I find it quite average. It says it's non perfumed and it's true however it has it's own smell and I find it quite unpleasant. Washes face well and doesn't dry it out. Overall 3/5, does what it says but nothing special. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovley

5 stars

Feels very nice on skin, Bubbles up to give your face a nice wash, Dont realy like the smell. Other than that its good to use. PLus i love the simple products x I wouldnt say it was that moisturising as im still having to put cream on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I didnt expect it to be this good

5 stars

It is a little hard to lather up, but that doesnt really matter. Cleans my face well and doesnt irritate. BUT one thing I never expected was it to clean my pores so well! Not even porestrips can unclog my pores but this wash cleared them instantly.

Simply simple

5 stars

I tried this facial wash as a alternative to my usual one. I am so glad I did... Normally in the winter months the skin on my face feels dry, but after using this it doesn't. I found you only need to use a very small amount and mix it with water to make it frothy. It also rinses off easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good face wash

5 stars

This product is great for getting a good cleanse but without drying the skin too much. I use this face wash daily in the shower, it also works really well to remove make up including tougher stuff like mascara. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on the skin

5 stars

This face wash leaves your skin feeling soft and clean. It's very easy to use, you only need to apply a small amount to wet skin. It's 100% soap free and is very gentle on sensitive skin. There's no chemicals used and it's not derived from animals meaning its also perfect for vegans. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great face wash!

5 stars

Lovely face wash, doesn't leave my skin dry, removes all residues and does what it says on the bottle! I like that it doesn't have ant scent. Suitable for using in the mornings and at night before bed. Leaves my skin hydrated, clean and soft. My skin can be sensitive at times, however this seems to suit sensitive skin too! Great face wash and highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple but great cleansing face wash

5 stars

I’ve used this product before and have always been impressed by how it leaves your skin feeling. It’s a great cleanser, and doesn’t try your skin out which I find a lot of face washes can do. I would definitely recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

