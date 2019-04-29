Simple Kind To Skin Refresh Facial Wash Gel 150Ml

Kind to skin!
I started using this a month ago using every day in the shower, since then my skin has become so smooth! Love this product as it has no harsh fragrances irritating the skin so all round a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So nice and soft after!
I always use this face wash, it is the only one I will use now. It doesn't make your skin breakout as it isn't harsh at all, it makes you so soft and your skin feel and look so clear! I would recommend to anyone if you get breakouts or dry skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Skin felt so clean!
This face wash left my skin feeling so so clean. Unfortunately though my skin reacted to a ingredient as all ocations of use my skin ended very red and sore in places. Apart from that it does exactly as stated left my skin feeling refreshed. I have very combi skin and this face wash delt with this stuburn oily spots well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple products never let you down
I bought this a few months ago due to the fact that I love Simple skincare products and was looking for a drugstore face wash that didn’t have lots of nasties. This is the perfect gentle face wash after I take my makeup off, leaved my skin feeling very soft and clean, followed by Simple moisturiser and it’s a no brainer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great, as always.
I really liked this face wash and I would definitely buy it in the future. My skin reacts well to simple products, my face was glowing when I got out of the shower. I would definitely rocemmend to a friend as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good and fresh wash
I really like this product, I use it in my double cleansing routine, after using oil to remove my makeup, this product helps removing all the rest. I feel that it really respect my acne prone skin and leaves it fresh and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Kind cleansing
Suffering from mild Ezyema, my skin has always been sensitive and dry so i’m very careful when using skincare products preferring brands who use no nasties. I’ve been a fan of Simple for a while now, using their moisturisers and face wipes and have just switched to using their Kind to Skin face wash. 3 weeks in and i’ve noticed my skin is more radiant and less dry than it has been, with my face left feeling clean and fresh after each wash. It’s light, refreshing, non perfumed and best of all kind to skin but still cleansing. A great every day mild cleanser that you can introduce to your skin care regime. A great product at a very affordable price range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gentle and refreshing
Having sensitive skin it's usually difficult to find a facial wash that is effective, refreshing, gentle and doesn't dry out my skin. This ticked all those boxes and my skin was left feeling clean and fresh. I will definitely be buying this Simple product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lathers up nicely
I’ve been using this daily, the product lathers up nicely with a little water and the bottle is a good size so it’ll last a long time. I found it quite drying on my skin compared to other facial washes I’ve used and I don’t think even the smell was refreshing to me which was a little disappointing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Kind and soft on skin
I’ve been using this face wash for just over a week now. I’m really happy with the way it makes my skin feel. It’s not drying all and has no harsh chemical smells. It lathers up really well and a little goes a long way. It removes my make up well and leaves my skin nice and soft . Great packaging in a easy squeeze tube. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]