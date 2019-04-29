Simple Kind To Skin Refresh Facial Wash Gel 150Ml

Kind to skin! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th April 2019 I started using this a month ago using every day in the shower, since then my skin has become so smooth! Love this product as it has no harsh fragrances irritating the skin so all round a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So nice and soft after! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th April 2019 I always use this face wash, it is the only one I will use now. It doesn't make your skin breakout as it isn't harsh at all, it makes you so soft and your skin feel and look so clear! I would recommend to anyone if you get breakouts or dry skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin felt so clean! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th March 2019 This face wash left my skin feeling so so clean. Unfortunately though my skin reacted to a ingredient as all ocations of use my skin ended very red and sore in places. Apart from that it does exactly as stated left my skin feeling refreshed. I have very combi skin and this face wash delt with this stuburn oily spots well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple products never let you down 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th March 2019 I bought this a few months ago due to the fact that I love Simple skincare products and was looking for a drugstore face wash that didn’t have lots of nasties. This is the perfect gentle face wash after I take my makeup off, leaved my skin feeling very soft and clean, followed by Simple moisturiser and it’s a no brainer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great, as always. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th March 2019 I really liked this face wash and I would definitely buy it in the future. My skin reacts well to simple products, my face was glowing when I got out of the shower. I would definitely rocemmend to a friend as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good and fresh wash 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th March 2019 I really like this product, I use it in my double cleansing routine, after using oil to remove my makeup, this product helps removing all the rest. I feel that it really respect my acne prone skin and leaves it fresh and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind cleansing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 Suffering from mild Ezyema, my skin has always been sensitive and dry so i’m very careful when using skincare products preferring brands who use no nasties. I’ve been a fan of Simple for a while now, using their moisturisers and face wipes and have just switched to using their Kind to Skin face wash. 3 weeks in and i’ve noticed my skin is more radiant and less dry than it has been, with my face left feeling clean and fresh after each wash. It’s light, refreshing, non perfumed and best of all kind to skin but still cleansing. A great every day mild cleanser that you can introduce to your skin care regime. A great product at a very affordable price range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle and refreshing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 Having sensitive skin it's usually difficult to find a facial wash that is effective, refreshing, gentle and doesn't dry out my skin. This ticked all those boxes and my skin was left feeling clean and fresh. I will definitely be buying this Simple product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lathers up nicely 3 stars Review from unilever.com 1st March 2019 I’ve been using this daily, the product lathers up nicely with a little water and the bottle is a good size so it’ll last a long time. I found it quite drying on my skin compared to other facial washes I’ve used and I don’t think even the smell was refreshing to me which was a little disappointing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]