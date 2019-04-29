By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Kind To Skin Refresh Facial Wash Gel 150Ml

4.5(90)Write a review
Simple Kind To Skin Refresh Facial Wash Gel 150Ml
£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml
  • When your skin is refreshed and revived, it brightens up your beauty routine! Our Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Facial Wash Gel is ideal to use each morning to gently cleanse and refresh your skin for the day ahead, or in the evening to help wash away the day's dirt and impurities. Made with skin-loving ingredients, our facial wash contains Triple Purified Water and vitamins to help replenish and nourish your skin without irritation. The special blend of ingredients, including Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, helps to soften and gently cleanse skin; the gel formula feels lightweight and refreshing, and is 100% soap free. Like all of our products, this facial cleanser is perfect even for sensitive skin, containing no artificial perfumes or colours, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin.
  • The Refreshing Facial Wash Gel is both effective and convenient to use; just place a small amount of the product onto your hands and work into a lather, then massage onto wet skin before rinsing with clean water. Taking the time to be kind to your skin twice a day is a great beauty habit to get into – not only does it help leave our skin feeling happy and healthy-looking, but taking that bit of 'me time' can work wonders for our wellbeing too. Our face cleansing routine follows Simple Philosophy about being kind to skin, even the most sensitive because all skin can be sensitive sometimes.
  • Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Face Wash is a 100% soap-free gel, which removes dirt, oil and impurities, leaving skin feeling clean and revived
  • Contains Triple Purified Water and vitamins, such as Pro-vitamin B and Vitamin E, to help replenish and nourish your skin without irritation
  • Our facial cleanser is 100% soap free with no artificial perfume or colour, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Simple face wash is made with the perfect blend of gentle cleansers, multi-vitamins and skin loving ingredients
  • This face cleanser is 100% soap-free, perfect for even sensitive skin
  • Kind to Skin face cleanser is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Cocamidopropyl Betain, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pantolactone, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: For external use only.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

90 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Kind to skin!

5 stars

I started using this a month ago using every day in the shower, since then my skin has become so smooth! Love this product as it has no harsh fragrances irritating the skin so all round a great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So nice and soft after!

5 stars

I always use this face wash, it is the only one I will use now. It doesn't make your skin breakout as it isn't harsh at all, it makes you so soft and your skin feel and look so clear! I would recommend to anyone if you get breakouts or dry skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Skin felt so clean!

4 stars

This face wash left my skin feeling so so clean. Unfortunately though my skin reacted to a ingredient as all ocations of use my skin ended very red and sore in places. Apart from that it does exactly as stated left my skin feeling refreshed. I have very combi skin and this face wash delt with this stuburn oily spots well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple products never let you down

4 stars

I bought this a few months ago due to the fact that I love Simple skincare products and was looking for a drugstore face wash that didn’t have lots of nasties. This is the perfect gentle face wash after I take my makeup off, leaved my skin feeling very soft and clean, followed by Simple moisturiser and it’s a no brainer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great, as always.

5 stars

I really liked this face wash and I would definitely buy it in the future. My skin reacts well to simple products, my face was glowing when I got out of the shower. I would definitely rocemmend to a friend as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good and fresh wash

4 stars

I really like this product, I use it in my double cleansing routine, after using oil to remove my makeup, this product helps removing all the rest. I feel that it really respect my acne prone skin and leaves it fresh and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind cleansing

5 stars

Suffering from mild Ezyema, my skin has always been sensitive and dry so i’m very careful when using skincare products preferring brands who use no nasties. I’ve been a fan of Simple for a while now, using their moisturisers and face wipes and have just switched to using their Kind to Skin face wash. 3 weeks in and i’ve noticed my skin is more radiant and less dry than it has been, with my face left feeling clean and fresh after each wash. It’s light, refreshing, non perfumed and best of all kind to skin but still cleansing. A great every day mild cleanser that you can introduce to your skin care regime. A great product at a very affordable price range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle and refreshing

4 stars

Having sensitive skin it's usually difficult to find a facial wash that is effective, refreshing, gentle and doesn't dry out my skin. This ticked all those boxes and my skin was left feeling clean and fresh. I will definitely be buying this Simple product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lathers up nicely

3 stars

I’ve been using this daily, the product lathers up nicely with a little water and the bottle is a good size so it’ll last a long time. I found it quite drying on my skin compared to other facial washes I’ve used and I don’t think even the smell was refreshing to me which was a little disappointing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind and soft on skin

5 stars

I’ve been using this face wash for just over a week now. I’m really happy with the way it makes my skin feel. It’s not drying all and has no harsh chemical smells. It lathers up really well and a little goes a long way. It removes my make up well and leaves my skin nice and soft . Great packaging in a easy squeeze tube. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Face Wipes 25 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.12/each

Simple Kind To Skin Soothing Face Toner 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 125Ml

£ 3.00
£2.40/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here