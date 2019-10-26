Simple Kind To Skin Soothing Facial Toner 200Ml

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th October 2019 This is a great toner and gets rid of the make up I can’t get rid of with normal make up remover. It refreshes my skin and I’m using it every day now in my daily routine. I use it twice a day to keep my skin soft and it also smells pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply the best, perfect care for my skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 The simple soothing facial toner is wonderful and leaves your face feeling so fresher and clean, it is so gentle on my skin with no harsh chemicals. The simple range is so gentle and soft on your skin

Nice first time toner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th August 2019 I have never actually used a toner before so I have nothing to compare it's features to. This is however a nice gentle product, doesn't leave the face dry after use. I haven't been able to use this long enough to say whether it makes a difference to my pretty basic skincare routine, but I am excited to keep using as I have heard good things - and for the price it is definitely worth it.

Toner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I suffer from wide pores so it is very easy that I get black and white heads and always been looking for a good toner to tighten the pores and prevent that shiny oily forehead look as well, and this product does the job! So happy with it

Not perfect for me 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I have to be honest , I was not sure about any of simple products and this one is not good enough for me. If is gentle, it doesn't have strong smell but I can't feel it cleans my skin perfectly. After using it I had to to use something else as well to make sure my face is ready to move to the next step.

Great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 This toner is fantastic! The product has a lovely scent and soaks into the skin really quickly without leaving any residue. I use this after my cleanser and have found the product to neutralise some of the redness on my face as well as removing any left I've dirt after cleansing. In addition to this I've also found that the product leaves my skin feeling nourished, moisturised and refreshed

Nice 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 I was expecting this toner to have a very strong toner like smell, but it didn't at all its not really got a smell at all. I have used this for about a week and feel that it's good to remove impurities from face makeup included well. It's not strong and stinging on the skin at all. Nice and gentle. I have normal/combination skin and it left my skin nice soothed. It didn't leave my skin dry and tight like other toners do. I will definetly continue using this toner as I like the fact it doesn't feel to harsh on my skin. Highly recommend

Refreshed skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th August 2019 Have used this toner for 7-10 days now and feel it's made a difference to my skin. I use after cleansing and I've seen a good reduction in my pores already. I'd stopped using toner but will be using this product as part of my daily routine now as large pores had become a problem. I use reusable face wipes and this went on really easily with them and the smell was nice. Would recommend to friends and family

Not as good as I thought it would be 1 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2019 I bought this a few weeks ago and after every use the skin on my nose and around my nose comes up in little lumps. I must be allergic to 1 of the ingredients as its leaving undesirable effects. I don't suffer from sensitive skin. Il avoid the simple range from now on