By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Kind To Skin Soothing Facial Toner 200Ml

4.5(62)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Kind To Skin Soothing Facial Toner 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Our Simple Kind to Skin Soothing Facial Toner features a special blend of Simple skin toning goodness to help keep skin refreshed and toned; this blend includes ingredients like Pro Vitamin B5, Chamomile, Witch Hazel and Allantoin. This facial toner for sensitive skin is ideal for using after your cleanser and before your moisturiser morning and night to help remove those last traces of dirt and make up from your skin. Just pop a generous amount onto a cotton pad and gently wipe over your skin using upwards movements. Like all of our products, our Soothing Toner is perfect even for sensitive skin, containing no artificial perfumes or colours, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin.
  • The Soothing Facial Toner is a great way to finish any cleansing routine, not just if you're experiencing breakouts or blemishes. In fact, a toner is a skincare treatment on its own and helps to prepare skin for your moisturiser. Having a full skincare regime in place is always a great plan, whether you're looking to create that naturally healthy looking base for your make up in the morning or achieve cleansed, nourished skin before bed. Adding the facial toner into your beauty routine is a key step towards good feeling skin!
  • Simple Kind To Skin Soothing Facial Toner removes any alkaline residue left after cleansing, helping restore the balance to your skin's natural pH level
  • Unlike other cleansers, our Simple facial toner is a gentle skin cleanser made with multi-vitamins and skin loving ingredients to help keep your skin refreshed and toned
  • Our Soothing Facial Toner features a special blend of skin toning goodness, including ingredients like Pro-Vitamin B5, Chamomile, Witch Hazel and Allantoin
  • This toner and facial cleanser is 100% alcohol-free and contains no artificial perfume, colour, or no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • The Simple soothing facial toner is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin
  • Our soothing toner is non comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hamamells Virginiana Water, Allantoin, Panthenol, Niacinamide, Chamomilla Recuttia Flower Extract, Sodium PCA, Glycerin, Pantolactone, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Citric Aicd, Methylparaben, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

62 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

This is a great toner and gets rid of the make up I can’t get rid of with normal make up remover. It refreshes my skin and I’m using it every day now in my daily routine. I use it twice a day to keep my skin soft and it also smells pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply the best, perfect care for my skin

5 stars

The simple soothing facial toner is wonderful and leaves your face feeling so fresher and clean, it is so gentle on my skin with no harsh chemicals. The simple range is so gentle and soft on your skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice first time toner

5 stars

I have never actually used a toner before so I have nothing to compare it’s features to. This is however a nice gentle product, doesn’t leave the face dry after use. I haven’t been able to use this long enough to say whether it makes a difference to my pretty basic skincare routine, but I am excited to keep using as I have heard good things - and for the price it is definitely worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Toner

4 stars

I suffer from wide pores so it is very easy that I get black and white heads and always been looking for a good toner to tighten the pores and prevent that shiny oily forehead look as well, and this product does the job! So happy with it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not perfect for me

3 stars

I have to be honest , I was not sure about any of simple products and this one is not good enough for me. If is gentle, it doesn't have strong smell but I can't feel it cleans my skin perfectly. After using it I had to to use something else as well to make sure my face is ready to move to the next step. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

This toner is fantastic! The product has a lovely scent and soaks into the skin really quickly without leaving any residue. I use this after my cleanser and have found the product to neutralise some of the redness on my face as well as removing any left I’ve dirt after cleansing. In addition to this I’ve also found that the product leaves my skin feeling nourished, moisturised and refreshed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

5 stars

I was expecting this toner to have a very strong toner like smell, but it didn't at all its not really got a smell at all. I have used this for about a week and feel that it's good to remove impurities from face makeup included well. It's not strong and stinging on the skin at all. Nice and gentle. I have normal/combination skin and it left my skin nice soothed. It didn't leave my skin dry and tight like other toners do. I will definetly continue using this toner as I like the fact it doesn't feel to harsh on my skin. Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshed skin

5 stars

Have used this toner for 7-10 days now and feel it's made a difference to my skin. I use after cleansing and I've seen a good reduction in my pores already. I'd stopped using toner but will be using this product as part of my daily routine now as large pores had become a problem. I use reusable face wipes and this went on really easily with them and the smell was nice. Would recommend to friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not as good as I thought it would be

1 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and after every use the skin on my nose and around my nose comes up in little lumps. I must be allergic to 1 of the ingredients as its leaving undesirable effects. I don't suffer from sensitive skin. Il avoid the simple range from now on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radiant looking skin

5 stars

I have quite oily skin and am regularly getting acne due to it. Having heard from people how toners are great for the skin and especially for people who suffer from blemish and acne. I was so excited to try this product and loved how gentle it was against my skin as it has no artificial perfumes or colours, and no harsh chemicals that can irritate the skin. This means that this can be used by people all skin types. I used this toner by pouring a small amount onto a cotton wool paid and gently wiped it over my face and neck in circular motions. I have found by using this twice a day my face is not as oily as it used to be and my acne has definitely decreased. My skin looks a lot healthy and feel so refreshed as I believe the witch hazel has also helped as this ingredient is great for the skin. I highly recommend this to my family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Simple Kind To Skin Purifying Cleansing Lotion 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Hydrating Light Moisturiser 125Ml

£ 3.00
£2.40/100ml

Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover 125Ml

£ 3.00
£2.40/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here