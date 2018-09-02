By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Kind To Skin Purifying Cleansing Lotion 200Ml

4.5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Kind To Skin Purifying Cleansing Lotion 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Gently cleanses dry skin to help keep it smooth & soft
  • Perfect for even sensitive skin
  • No added colours or perfumes
  • Love the feeling of smooth, softened skin? The Simple Kind to Skin Purifying Cleansing Lotion is ideal for gently cleansing drier skin; with its creamy no-rinse formula, this cleansing lotion makes the first step in your skincare routine quick and easy. Just apply the product to cotton wool and sweep over your skin using upwards and outwards movements; this helps to avoid pulling your skin downwards as you cleanse. These little skincare tips can all contribute to skin feeling happier and healthier!
  • Our Purifying Cleansing Face Lotion is also ideal for taking with you on-the-go as there's no need to rinse it away, which is why you'll find it in both our bathroom cabinet and on-the-go beauty bag.
  • Cleansing your skin daily is essential for helping to clear away dirt and bacteria, but it's important to not overdo it – overusing skincare products can actually trigger skin sensitivity. Cleansing twice a day with a gentle cleanser like the Purifying Lotion Cleanser is ideal, and the perfect way to start your morning and evening beauty routines. After we've cleansed we love to apply our favourite Simple moisturiser, like the Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser, to nourish and replenish skin for up to 12 hours. Like our Purifying Cleansing Face Lotion, it is great for dry complexions, and makes for the perfect sensitive skin cleanser. For additional convenience, try our Simple Cleansing Face Wipes while on the go!
  • Simple Kind to Skin Purifying Cleansing Lotion is kind on even the most sensitive skin and ideal for cleansing dry skin
  • This facial wash helps keep skin smooth and softened, due to creamy no-rinse formula
  • Made with the perfect blend of gentle cleansers, multi-vitamins and skin loving ingredients
  • This face cleanser contains no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Our facial cleanser is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin
  • This face wash is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Allantoin, Bisabolol, Pantolactone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium hydroxide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, EDTA, Methylparaben, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, BHT

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Warning: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.WARNING: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

51 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a LOTION,this is cleansing MILK

1 stars

On the tube is written “lotion”, but inside is white creamy substance!! I was really disappointed about it...

Bumpy Skin

3 stars

After 1 day of using this, it made the skin on my face and neck very bumpy. Not sure why as there were no igredients in it that would normally cause this to my skin :( However, it was a very smooth aplication and easy to do.

Simple Purifying Cleansing Lotion

4 stars

Took a while to leave A) as I wanted to try the product for the longest amount of time to get the best out of it & B) because it's my first review so I hope I get it right. This product has been great & I will definitely continue purchase it again, it has left my skin so much softer than it ever has been before, cleared up my dry bits on my forehead & gives a nice clean fresh base before applying foundation. Thanks Simple for another great product :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A SIMPLE yes from me!

5 stars

Simple kind to skin purifying cleansing lotion has changed my skin since using it for the last two weeks.I normal suffer from dry skin around the nose and eyebrows which becomes more noticeable once I've put foundation on.This product is amazing and has really hydrated my skin and I'm definitely keep using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome product overall

4 stars

This Simple face cleanser is a great product overall, it is kind to my sensitive skin and cleanses well. I use it in the shower once a day with my fingers and often find that it takes off the majority of my makeup. The bottle size is great for value for the price and would definitely buy again. The only thing I would say about this product is that I would prefer to follow with a moisturiser, which I guess is what most people do anyway. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple purifying cleansing lotion

5 stars

This product has done wonders for my skin! When I first tried it I noticed it was light, easy to apply and smelt lovely! I usually have really dry skin on my cheeks and after a couple of weeks using this the dry skin has gone and left my skin feeling soft and nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product leaves skin moisturised

5 stars

Will buy this product again. Use it on cotton pads to remove my make up, works really well and moisturises my skin, since using I haven't had to use a separate moisturiser in the evening. Doesn't leave me greasy and is really kind to my sensitive skin. Not too thick either and still feel that my skin can breathe after using. In future will be using this product to remove my make up and cleanse my face instead of the product I used before which is 4 times the price!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Lotion

5 stars

I have been using this product twice a day for a week now and already I can notice a big difference in my skin. The lotion is light to apply and when removed doesn't leave any residue, my skin instantly looks and feels clean and refreshed. Aswell as cleaning my skin it is also doing a very good job of moisturising it - normally I have to apply moisturiser after removing make up but with the simple lotion I don't feel it's necessary. Fantastic product, wish I had tried it sooner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind to sensitive skin

4 stars

I couldn't wait to try this product. As an avid user of the simple moisturiser, I was looking forward to adding another quality product to my daily cleansing regime. The product is very handy as it's so easy to apply and quick to use on the go, or after a long day when all you want to do is collapse into bed. It has a smooth and creamy consistency, and when wiped of with cotton wool left my skin feeling smooth and clean. It's got a really fresh, non toxic mild fragrance. Unfortunately the product does contain parabens which lets it down. I prefer to use products that are paraben free and natural. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple but effective!

5 stars

I'm a person who wears make up on a daily basis. I'm always looking for new ways to remove make up and take care of my skin. Although I've used Simple products before, such as their moisturiser, I had yet to try their cleanser. First of all I decided to give it a go after I'd removed my make up and cleaned my face. I used a cotton pad and my goodness, suddenly I realised how much make up I was leaving on my face at night, the cotton pad was grubby! My face was lovely and soft afterwards, not at all sticky, just feeling clean. Secondly I decided to try it to remove my make up, I wear waterproof mascara and it did a fabulous job!! Often I'll get sore eyes after using wipes, there was no redness at all. I love this cleanser and will continue to purchase it when I've run out, I'd highly recommend it to everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

