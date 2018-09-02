Simple Kind To Skin Purifying Cleansing Lotion 200Ml

Not a LOTION,this is cleansing MILK 1 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd September 2018 On the tube is written “lotion”, but inside is white creamy substance!! I was really disappointed about it...

Bumpy Skin 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd June 2018 After 1 day of using this, it made the skin on my face and neck very bumpy. Not sure why as there were no igredients in it that would normally cause this to my skin :( However, it was a very smooth aplication and easy to do.

Simple Purifying Cleansing Lotion 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 Took a while to leave A) as I wanted to try the product for the longest amount of time to get the best out of it & B) because it's my first review so I hope I get it right. This product has been great & I will definitely continue purchase it again, it has left my skin so much softer than it ever has been before, cleared up my dry bits on my forehead & gives a nice clean fresh base before applying foundation. Thanks Simple for another great product :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A SIMPLE yes from me! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 Simple kind to skin purifying cleansing lotion has changed my skin since using it for the last two weeks.I normal suffer from dry skin around the nose and eyebrows which becomes more noticeable once I've put foundation on.This product is amazing and has really hydrated my skin and I'm definitely keep using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome product overall 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 This Simple face cleanser is a great product overall, it is kind to my sensitive skin and cleanses well. I use it in the shower once a day with my fingers and often find that it takes off the majority of my makeup. The bottle size is great for value for the price and would definitely buy again. The only thing I would say about this product is that I would prefer to follow with a moisturiser, which I guess is what most people do anyway. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple purifying cleansing lotion 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 This product has done wonders for my skin! When I first tried it I noticed it was light, easy to apply and smelt lovely! I usually have really dry skin on my cheeks and after a couple of weeks using this the dry skin has gone and left my skin feeling soft and nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product leaves skin moisturised 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 Will buy this product again. Use it on cotton pads to remove my make up, works really well and moisturises my skin, since using I haven't had to use a separate moisturiser in the evening. Doesn't leave me greasy and is really kind to my sensitive skin. Not too thick either and still feel that my skin can breathe after using. In future will be using this product to remove my make up and cleanse my face instead of the product I used before which is 4 times the price!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Lotion 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 I have been using this product twice a day for a week now and already I can notice a big difference in my skin. The lotion is light to apply and when removed doesn't leave any residue, my skin instantly looks and feels clean and refreshed. Aswell as cleaning my skin it is also doing a very good job of moisturising it - normally I have to apply moisturiser after removing make up but with the simple lotion I don't feel it's necessary. Fantastic product, wish I had tried it sooner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kind to sensitive skin 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2017 I couldn't wait to try this product. As an avid user of the simple moisturiser, I was looking forward to adding another quality product to my daily cleansing regime. The product is very handy as it's so easy to apply and quick to use on the go, or after a long day when all you want to do is collapse into bed. It has a smooth and creamy consistency, and when wiped of with cotton wool left my skin feeling smooth and clean. It's got a really fresh, non toxic mild fragrance. Unfortunately the product does contain parabens which lets it down. I prefer to use products that are paraben free and natural. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]