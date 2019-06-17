Tesco Lemon Curd Tarts 6 Pack

to sweet
filling to sweet, filling tastes more like very sweet lemon marmelade
Very Nice
These were really nice..Bring them back!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1797kJ / 428kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Lemon Curd (50%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk).
Lemon Curd contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Palm Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
Pack contains 6 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
6 x Lemon Curd Tarts
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1797kJ / 428kcal
|539kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|15.8g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|20.1g
|Sugars
|41.7g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
