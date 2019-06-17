By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Curd Tarts 6 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Curd Tarts 6 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.16/each
One tart
  • Energy539kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1797kJ / 428kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Sweet shortcrust pastry cases filled with lemon curd.
  • Crumbly shortcrust pastry filled with lemon curd for sweet, zesty tart
  • Crumbly & zingy Shortcrust pastry filled with lemon curd for sweet, zesty tart
  • Crumbly & zingy
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Lemon Curd (50%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk).

Lemon Curd contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Palm Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Rapeseed Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x Lemon Curd Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1797kJ / 428kcal539kJ / 128kcal
Fat15.8g4.7g
Saturates5.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate67.0g20.1g
Sugars41.7g12.5g
Fibre2.0g0.6g
Protein3.4g1.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

to sweet

2 stars

filling to sweet, filling tastes more like very sweet lemon marmelade

Very Nice

5 stars

These were really nice..Bring them back!

