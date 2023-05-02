We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Paracetamol 500Mg 16 Capsules

Tesco Paracetamol 500Mg 16 Capsules

2.9(34)
£0.65

£0.04/each

Paracetamol 500mg Capsules
Relieves mild to moderate pain and reduces fever. Easy to swallow.Read the package leaflet before use. For the relief of mild to moderate pain, including: Rheumatic and muscular pain, backache, toothache, neuralgia (severe nerve pain), period pain, migraine, headache, fever, colds, sore throats and influenza.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Paracetamol, Pre-Gelatinized Starch, Magnesium Stearate, Gelatin, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, Titanium Dioxide E171, Erythrosine, Quinoline Yellow, Patent Blue.

Produce of

Produced

Net Contents

16's

Preparation and Usage

For oral use only: Dose, unless otherwise directed by your doctor. Adults and children over 16 years: Take one or two capsules (500mg to 1g) every 4-6 hours up to a maximum of 8 capsules in any 24 hour period. Children 10 to 15 years of age: Take one capsule up to 4 times a day. Maximum dose of four capsules in 24 hours. Each capsule to be taken orally with water. Read the enclosed leaflet before you take this medicine. If you do not feel better or if you feel worse after 3 days, talk to your doctor. Do not take for more than 3 days without consulting your doctor. This medicine is not recommended in children under 10 years of age.

