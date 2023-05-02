Tesco Paracetamol 500Mg 16 Capsules

Paracetamol 500mg Capsules

Relieves mild to moderate pain and reduces fever. Easy to swallow. Read the package leaflet before use. For the relief of mild to moderate pain, including: Rheumatic and muscular pain, backache, toothache, neuralgia (severe nerve pain), period pain, migraine, headache, fever, colds, sore throats and influenza.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Paracetamol, Pre-Gelatinized Starch, Magnesium Stearate, Gelatin, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, Titanium Dioxide E171, Erythrosine, Quinoline Yellow, Patent Blue.

Produce of

Produced

Net Contents

16's

Preparation and Usage