We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Paracetamol Extra 16S

Tesco Paracetamol Extra 16S

4.7(24)
Write a review

£0.85

£0.05/each

Paracetamol & Caffeine 500mg/65mg Tablets
Fast acting pain relief 16 Tablets Easy to swallow.Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. For the relief of mild to moderate pain including headache, migraine, neuralgia, toothache, sore throat and period pains. They are also for the symptomatic relief of sprains, strains, rheumatic pain, sciatica, lumbago, fibrositis, muscular aches and pains, joint swelling and stiffness, influenza, feverishness and feverish colds.

Produce of

Produced

Net Contents

16

Preparation and Usage

Swallow with water. Adults, the elderly and children over 16 years: 2 tablets to be taken every 4 to 6 hours, as required. Do not take more than 4 doses (8 tablets) in any 24 hour period. Children aged 12 to 15 years: 1 tablet to be taken every 4 to 6 hours, as required. Do not take more than 4 doses (4 tablets) in any 24 hour period. Do not give to children under 12 years of age. The dose should not be taken more frequently than every 4 hours. Do not take for more than 3 days unless instructed by your doctor. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.

View all Pain Relief & Pain Killers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here