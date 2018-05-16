By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky 35Cl

Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky 35Cl
£ 8.50
£24.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Triple matured for a smoother richer taste
  • Pride
  • Passion
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Triple matured for a smoother richer taste

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Blended & bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Blended & bottled by:
  • Whtye & Mackay Distillers,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Return to

  • Whtye & Mackay Distillers,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.
  • whyteandmackay.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

35cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

