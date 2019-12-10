Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky 70Cl
- Blended Scotch Whisky
- Triple maturation is the secret behind the award-winning taste of Whyte & Mackay. Firstly, the finest single malt whiskies, each individually matured for many years, are carefully selected by our Master Blender. Next, they are combined in sherry casks and matured once again to attain a perfect harmony of flavours. Finally, the blended malts are mixed with aged grain whiskies and returned to cask to mature even further. This dedication to the art of blending creates an extra smooth and richer tasting whisky.
- Triple matured for a smoother richer taste
- IWSC Gold 2014 - International wine & spirit competition quality award
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland. Bottled in Scotland
Name and address
- Whyte & Mackay Distillers,
- Glasgow,
- Scotland,
- G2 5RG.
Return to
- whyteandmackay.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
