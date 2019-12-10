By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky 70Cl
£ 12.00
£17.15/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Triple maturation is the secret behind the award-winning taste of Whyte & Mackay. Firstly, the finest single malt whiskies, each individually matured for many years, are carefully selected by our Master Blender. Next, they are combined in sherry casks and matured once again to attain a perfect harmony of flavours. Finally, the blended malts are mixed with aged grain whiskies and returned to cask to mature even further. This dedication to the art of blending creates an extra smooth and richer tasting whisky.
  • Triple matured for a smoother richer taste
  • IWSC Gold 2014 - International wine & spirit competition quality award
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Whyte & Mackay Distillers,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.

Return to

  • Whyte & Mackay Distillers,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G2 5RG.
  • whyteandmackay.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

