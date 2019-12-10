By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whyte & Mackay Scotch Whisky 1L

4(4)Write a review
£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Triple Maturation is the secret behind the award-winning taste of Whyte & Mackay.
  • Stage 1: The finest malt & grain whiskies, matured for many years, are carefully selected by our Master Blender.
  • Stage 2: Next, they are each combined in sherry casks and matured once again.
  • Stage 3: Finally the aged malts & grains are blended and returned to cask one final time to attain a perfect harmony of flavours.
  • This dedication to the art of blending creates an extra smooth and richer tasting whisky.
  • Triple matured for a smoother, richer taste
  • International Spirits Challenge 2018 - Gold
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Whyte & Mackay Distillers,
  • Glasgow,
  • G2 5RG.

Return to

  • whyteandmackay.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

it has a very unique taste, once tasted, never for

5 stars

it has a very unique taste, once tasted, never forgotten

Possibly the smoothest blended scotch, ever

5 stars

Super smooth with a honey aftertaste. I was unsure about buying it, I was looking for grants triple wood, but that wasn’t on offer. Possibly the best blended scotch in its price range. If you drink Grouse, or teachers, or even Bells, in my opinion this will suit you. Worth a try. I’m getting another few bottles

Nice whiskey.

5 stars

Love this whiskey it's smooth and not has bitter has the other blended whiskeys.

absolute rubbish undrinkable

1 stars

absolute rubbish undrinkable

