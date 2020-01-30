By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Bottle And Teat Brush

3.5(6)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Bottle And Teat Brush
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Bottle and Teat Brush
  • Specially designed teat cleaner
  • Extra wide brush for hard to clean areas
  • BPA-free
  • You have bigger things to worry about with a newborn baby so trust us, the Tommee Tippee Bottle Brush is perfect for all Tommee Tippee Bottles.
  • Clean the hard-to-reach areas with the Closer to Nature Bottle and teat brush.
  • Tommee Tippee Bottle & Teat Brush
  • Materials listing: Thermoplastic elastomer, PP, ABS and Nylon
  • Colours may vary
  • Two brush sizes

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • Cold water sterilisation only.
  • Not suitable for sterilisation by boiling, steam or microwave.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please retain our address for future reference.
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the best

2 stars

It does the trick but snapped in half after a couple of months. Never used the smaller bit, quite unnecessary to be honest.

Worst brush

1 stars

Poundland brush is better than this one

very useful for babies

4 stars

Bought a few of these, great for cleaning bottles before sterilisation and also for bottle teats as the smaller end works great. Only criticism is that the rod isn't as strong as it could be so when your using it frequently as it tends to snap in half after a month, this isn't too much of a problem as my partner uses it to clean the fidley parts of his bike

good item

5 stars

Good bottle brush - No problems at all Would recommend

Easy to use. Cleans very well

5 stars

Very good price. Does the job well, easy to use and cleans thoroughly.

Excellent bottle brush!

4 stars

I purchased this item just over a month ago, and I think the bottle brush is excellent. The teat brush isn't a brush, it's just a piece of plastic, so I never use it as I don't see the point. But the bottle brush itself is soft enough to use on teats too, so it won't damage them. Overall, a very good product.

