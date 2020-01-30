Tommee Tippee Bottle And Teat Brush

Not the best
It does the trick but snapped in half after a couple of months. Never used the smaller bit, quite unnecessary to be honest.
Worst brush
Poundland brush is better than this one
very useful for babies
Bought a few of these, great for cleaning bottles before sterilisation and also for bottle teats as the smaller end works great. Only criticism is that the rod isn't as strong as it could be so when your using it frequently as it tends to snap in half after a month, this isn't too much of a problem as my partner uses it to clean the fidley parts of his bike
good item
Good bottle brush - No problems at all Would recommend
Easy to use. Cleans very well
Very good price. Does the job well, easy to use and cleans thoroughly.
Excellent bottle brush!
I purchased this item just over a month ago, and I think the bottle brush is excellent. The teat brush isn't a brush, it's just a piece of plastic, so I never use it as I don't see the point. But the bottle brush itself is soft enough to use on teats too, so it won't damage them. Overall, a very good product.