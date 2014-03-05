By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multiplus Menopause Support 30'S

Tesco Multiplus Menopause Support 30'S

Product Description

  • Tesco Health menopause support multivitamins and minerals food supplement.
  • Specialist formulation for use during & after the menopause
  • Vitamin B6 to help maintain hormone balance & reduce tiredness
  • 30 one-a-day tablets
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 23 nutrients. Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity. Magnesium which supports the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Zinc which supports the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails. Vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones.
  • No artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones

INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Cellulose, Maltodextrin, Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Soya Isoflavone Extract, Vitamin E, Modified Maize Starch, Pantothenic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Aminobenzoic Acid, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Niacin, Zinc Oxide, Ferrous Fumarate, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Mannitol, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Riboflavin, Talc, Acacia, Maize Starch, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Sugar, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin A, Cupric Sulphate, Triglycerides, Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid), Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D.

  • Contains soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Store in a cool dry place.

Produced in the U.K.

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12:
  • Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

30 Servings

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

  • This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.

Carton. Card widely recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

12 Years

30 x Tablets

Typical ValuesOne Tablet%RI*
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0%
Fat0g0%
Saturates0g0%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein0g0%
Salt0g0%
Vitamin A750.0µg (94%NRV)
Vitamin D10.0µg (200%NRV)
Vitamin E30.0mg (250%NRV)
Vitamin C45.0mg (56%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)10.0mg (909%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)5.0mg (357%NRV)
Niacin20.0mg (125%NRV)
Vitamin B610.0mg (714%NRV)
Folic Acid200.0µg (100%NRV)
Vitamin B129.0µg (360%NRV)
Biotin30.0µg (60%NRV)
Pantothenic acid30.0mg (500%NRV)
Calcium200.0mg (25%NRV)
Magnesium100.0mg (27%NRV)
Iron6.0mg (43%NRV)
Zinc15.0mg (150%NRV)
Copper0.5mg (50%NRV)
Manganese0.5mg (25%NRV)
Selenium100.0µg (182%NRV)
Chromium50.0µg (125%NRV)
Iodine225.0µg (150%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

I have to say that I have been on these for two weeks and have definately noticed a difference, nothing else has worked for me and I am unable to go on HRT. My night sweats have improved and my hot flashes have halved, my hair loss has stopped and I have even noticed some regrowth. I shall definitely continue to take them.

The tablets are great it is the best I have feel for a bit

Have been on them for two years now and love them, but Tesco have stopped doing them - have asked in many many stores why and no one can tell me - please please make them again - only thing to stop my night sweats and helped with my tiredness and I tried many other tablets before these.

