Tesco Multiplus Menopause Support 30'S

I have to say that I have been on these for two weeks and have definately noticed a difference, nothing else has worked for me and I am unable to go on HRT. My night sweats have improved and my hot flashes have halved, my hair loss has stopped and I have even noticed some regrowth. I shall definitely continue to take them.
The tablets are great I have feel a lot better
The tablets are great it is the best I have feel for a bit
Love these where are they now?
Have been on them for two years now and love them, but Tesco have stopped doing them - have asked in many many stores why and no one can tell me - please please make them again - only thing to stop my night sweats and helped with my tiredness and I tried many other tablets before these.