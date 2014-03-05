By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Womens Health Vitamins X 30

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 3.50
£0.12/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco Health women's health multivitamins and minerals with evening primrose oil and starflower oil food supplement.
  • A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 24 nutrients. Vitamin B6 supports the regulation of hormonal activity. Zinc supports the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails. Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones. Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system.
  • Vitamin B6 to support hormonal balance
  • Zinc for healthy hair, skin and nails
  • Vitamin D for healthy bones
  • Vitamin C to support a healthy immune system
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol, Colour (Caramel)), Sunflower Seed Oil, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Evening Primrose Oil, Starflower Oil, Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin E, Ferrous Fumarate, Niacin, Beeswax, Zinc Sulphate, Aminobenzoic Acid, Maltodextrin, Citrus Bioflavonoids Complex, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, Maize Oil, Beta Carotene, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Triglycerides, Citric Acid, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Biotin, Antioxidant (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol), Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer capsule%RI*
Vitamin D10.00µg200
Vitamin E30.0mg α-TE250
Vitamin K90.0µg120
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)10.00mg909
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)5.00mg357
Niacin36.0mg NE225
Pantothenic acid6.0mg100
Vitamin B610.00mg714
Folic Acid200µg100
Vitamin B1220.00µg800
Biotin50.0µg100
Vitamin C90mg113
Magnesium100.0mg27
Iron14.0mg100
Copper0.50mg50
Zinc12.0mg120
Manganese0.5mg25
Selenium100.0µg182
Chromium50µg125
* Recommended Daily Amount--

Safety information

View more safety information

5 stars

I've been using these for a while now and have noticed a difference in my skin and hair.Yes they're big but why not just cut them in half ??? Great value for money too so I'll be sticking with these x

Great combo of ingredients!

5 stars

These have such a great combination of ingredients and are very good value for money. For those people saying they are too big to swallow, if you can swallow large-ish cod liver oil tablets then these are slightly shorter and narrower than those. Anyway you can always chew them if you have problems, they are worth trying that's for sure. Please don't ever discontinue they are great!

Too large to swallow!!!

1 stars

Too large to swallow!!!

Great Quality

5 stars

I've been using these vitamins for a month and there is a noticeable difference in my skin and hair. The tablets are very large so if you have trouble swallowing tablets these might not be for you but they are the best vitamins I have tried. Great value for money and I will be sticking with these from now on

Don’t buy these!

1 stars

These tablets are rubbish, I could not swallow one because they are so large! immediately put them in the bin.

