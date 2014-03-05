Tesco Womens Health Vitamins X 30

Would recommend...x
I've been using these for a while now and have noticed a difference in my skin and hair.Yes they're big but why not just cut them in half ??? Great value for money too so I'll be sticking with these x
Great combo of ingredients!
These have such a great combination of ingredients and are very good value for money. For those people saying they are too big to swallow, if you can swallow large-ish cod liver oil tablets then these are slightly shorter and narrower than those. Anyway you can always chew them if you have problems, they are worth trying that's for sure. Please don't ever discontinue they are great!
Too large to swallow!!!
Great Quality
I've been using these vitamins for a month and there is a noticeable difference in my skin and hair. The tablets are very large so if you have trouble swallowing tablets these might not be for you but they are the best vitamins I have tried. Great value for money and I will be sticking with these from now on
Don’t buy these!
These tablets are rubbish, I could not swallow one because they are so large! immediately put them in the bin.