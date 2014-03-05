Tesco Multiplus Pregnancy X 30
Product Description
- Tesco Health pregnancy support multivitamins and minerals food supplement.
- The Government's Chief Medical Officer advises that women who are pregnant, or trying to conceive, should take 400µg of Folic Acid every day until the 12th week of pregnancy.
- A daily supplement containing 21 nutrients. Vitamin B6 which supports the regulation of hormonal activity. Vitamin B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Zinc which supports the normal function of the immune system. Formulated with Folic Acid. The Government's Chief Medical Officer advises that women who are pregnant, or trying to conceive, should take 400μg of Folic Acid every day until the 12th week of pregnancy.
- Vitamin B6 to support hormonal balance
- Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue
- Zinc and vitamin C to support a healthy immune system
- Folic acid to support pregnancy
- No artificial flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Calcium Carbonate, Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C, Dicalcium Phosphate, Ferrous Fumarate, Maltodextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Vitamin E, Niacin, Zinc Oxide, Silicon Dioxide, Pantothenic Acid, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides), Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Talc, Mannitol, Beta-Carotene, Sugar, Cupric Sulphate, Acacia, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Maize Starch, Folic Acid, Antioxidants (DL-Alpha-Tocopherol, Tartaric Acid), Triglycerides, Chromium Chloride, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 12
- Swallow 1 tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH, IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One tablet
|%RI*
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|Vitamin D
|10.0µg (200%NRV)
|Vitamin E
|12.0mg (100%NRV)
|Vitamin K
|75.0µg (100%NRV)
|Vitamin C
|80.0mg (100%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.1mg (100%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.4mg (100%NRV)
|Niacin
|16.0mg (100%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|1.4mg (100%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|400.0µg (200%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%NRV)
|Biotin
|50.0µg (100%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0mg (100%NRV)
|Calcium
|120.0mg (15%NRV)
|Magnesium
|60.0mg (16%NRV)
|Iron
|14.0mg (100%NRV)
|Zinc
|10.0mg (100%NRV)
|Copper
|1.0mg (100%NRV)
|Selenium
|75.0µg (136%NRV)
|Chromium
|40.0µg (100%NRV)
|Iodine
|150.0µg (100%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH, IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if blister seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.
