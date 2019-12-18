By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Diet 24 X 330Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£0.08/100ml

Offer

This 330ml pack contains:
  • Energy10kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • With its light, crisp taste, Diet Pepsi gives you all the refreshment you need - with zero sugar and zero calories
  • Pack size: 7920ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

330ml can = 1 serving

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.

Net Contents

24 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal10kJ/2kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0.05g0.17g
330ml can = 1 serving--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love it

5 stars

Lovely and fizzy

