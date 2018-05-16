Elastoplast Fabric Strip 6.0Cmx10cm 1M

Product Description
- Fabric Extra Flexible Breathable
- For covering and protection of minor, everyday wounds such as scratches, cuts and grazes.
- Extra flexible & breathable
- Strong adhesion
- Protects and cushions the wound
- Ideal for joints
- Textile plasters
- Durable
- Can be cut to size required
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Clean wound and gently dry skin.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.elastoplast.net
Net Contents
10 x Pieces
