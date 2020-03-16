Spontex Disposable Gloves 40 Pack

ok for small hands.
For "one size" read "small". They also rip easily.
Good all purpose latex gloves
I've been using these gloves for years. I got them originally for waxing, but great for hair dying, fake tan, cooking (like using messy ingredients/raw chicken/fish etc). Occasionally they tear at the wrist when putting them on, but that is my fault. They are really easy to get on (powdered inside) and should stretch to fit most hands.
Brilliant for single use.
Brilliant for single use; I buy for fake tan. Recommended.
The last pack was not good quality everytime i put
The last pack was not good quality everytime i put them one the got holes in or ripped from the top
Far too small. Went in the bin.
