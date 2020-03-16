By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spontex Disposable Gloves 40 Pack

3(5)Write a review
£ 4.70
£0.12/each

Product Description

  • 40 Handy Comfortable Disposable Gloves
  • For a close and comfortable fit.
  • Ultra flexible.
  • Made from natural latex.
  • Lightly powdered.
  • Enhanced touch sensitivity and grip.
  • Spontex Handy Comfortable disposable gloves are ultra flexible for a really close and comfortable fit. Made from renewable natural latex, they provide enhanced touch sensitivity and grip making them ideal for a range of tasks such as cleaning, gardening, DIY, hair colouring, beauty, polishing shoes, car maintenance and pet care. They are specially designed to fit either hand and are lightly powdered making them easy to put on and take off. 40 disposable gloves. One size.
  • Spontex disposable gloves can be recycled! We're proud to have partnered with TerraCycle® to keep our disposable gloves out of landfill. Please visit www.spontex.co.uk/recycle to find out more about our scheme and to sign up! The handy dispenser pack can also be widely recycled.
  • At Spontex, we think your hands are so precious they deserve the best. That is why we design and test our products to the highest standard. We are constantly looking for better solutions to protect your hands and keep them soft and beautiful.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.
  • One Size

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2018. Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Not recommended for people with natural latex protein allergies.

Preparation and Usage

  • Single use disposable gloves for domestic use only. Avoid contact with grease, petrol, turpentine or oil based substances. Do not use with harsh chemicals. Not suitable for prolonged immersion in liquids. Store away from direct heat and sunlight.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guaranteed Quality
  • Spontex® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

40 x Disposable Gloves

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

ok for small hands.

1 stars

For "one size" read "small". They also rip easily.

Good all purpose latex gloves

5 stars

I've been using these gloves for years. I got them originally for waxing, but great for hair dying, fake tan, cooking (like using messy ingredients/raw chicken/fish etc). Occasionally they tear at the wrist when putting them on, but that is my fault. They are really easy to get on (powdered inside) and should stretch to fit most hands.

Brilliant for single use.

5 stars

Brilliant for single use; I buy for fake tan. Recommended.

The last pack was not good quality everytime i put

3 stars

The last pack was not good quality everytime i put them one the got holes in or ripped from the top

Far too small. Went in the bin.

1 stars

Far too small. Went in the bin.

