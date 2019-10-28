By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ham & Cheddar Sub

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Ham & Cheddar Sub
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2052kJ 488kcal
    24%
  • Fat18.0g
    26%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked formed ham, mature Cheddar cheese and mayonnaise in a maize topped white sub roll.
  • Maize topped soft sub. Hand filled with beechwood smoked formed ham, mature Cheddar and mayonnaise. This sub roll was developed with care by one of our dedicated chefs. They're passionate about combining outstanding quality ingredients to create perfectly matched, scrumptious fillings.
  • Maize Topped Soft Sub

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Formed Ham (22%)[Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)] Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1026kJ / 244kcal2052kJ / 488kcal
Fat9.0g18.0g
Saturates3.3g6.6g
Carbohydrate26.5g53.0g
Sugars2.8g5.6g
Fibre1.6g3.2g
Protein13.5g27.0g
Salt1.1g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought for elderly persons lunch. Fine when cut in

4 stars

Bought for elderly persons lunch. Fine when cut in two for following day. Soft roll and meat and cheese easy to chew.

Lunch

5 stars

Delicious light meal

I could eat these for days! Mouthgasm is an unders

5 stars

I could eat these for days! Mouthgasm is an understatement genuinely feel like I’m in heaven when I’m eating one of these bad boys! Just one of the best filling to bread ratios I’ve seen store bought sammidge. But don’t get me started on the bread! Ooft it’s so soft and nice. Like chewing on pure happiness. I should know I take my meal deals very seriously! To sum up this sammidge is like sex on bread. Best to be enjoyed with fridge raiders and a sugar free red bull

horrible, soggy and the ham tased of fish?

1 stars

horrible, soggy and the ham tased of fish? got binned

Beautiful

5 stars

Love this roll Nice plain ingredients not ruin by pepper Will definitely recommend this to everyone

Tasty and Generous

5 stars

This is a really tasty sandwich / sub roll. Generous filling of quality smoked ham and a nice mature cheddar. Just the right amount of mayo too, all combined on a lovely soft sub! Had one today at work for lunch and it was delicious. My new favourite lunchtime food!

Good size portions, quality ingredients. A fine s

4 stars

Good size portions, quality ingredients. A fine sub, and free of leafy things.

not value for money

2 stars

this product has got smaller over the last few weeks it is now about 1 inch smaller and 1slice of ham less it is not really worth the money the only reason I buy it is because my husband enjoys it

