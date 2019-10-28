Tesco Ham & Cheddar Sub

Bought for elderly persons lunch. Fine when cut in
Bought for elderly persons lunch. Fine when cut in two for following day. Soft roll and meat and cheese easy to chew.
Lunch
Delicious light meal
I could eat these for days! Mouthgasm is an understatement genuinely feel like I’m in heaven when I’m eating one of these bad boys! Just one of the best filling to bread ratios I’ve seen store bought sammidge. But don’t get me started on the bread! Ooft it’s so soft and nice. Like chewing on pure happiness. I should know I take my meal deals very seriously! To sum up this sammidge is like sex on bread. Best to be enjoyed with fridge raiders and a sugar free red bull
horrible, soggy and the ham tased of fish? got binned
Beautiful
Love this roll Nice plain ingredients not ruin by pepper Will definitely recommend this to everyone
Tasty and Generous
This is a really tasty sandwich / sub roll. Generous filling of quality smoked ham and a nice mature cheddar. Just the right amount of mayo too, all combined on a lovely soft sub! Had one today at work for lunch and it was delicious. My new favourite lunchtime food!
Good size portions, quality ingredients. A fine sub, and free of leafy things.
not value for money
this product has got smaller over the last few weeks it is now about 1 inch smaller and 1slice of ham less it is not really worth the money the only reason I buy it is because my husband enjoys it