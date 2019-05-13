By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheddar Coleslaw 300G

3(4)
£ 1.10
£0.37/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy382kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 764kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot and Cheddar cheeses in a creamy mayonnaise dressing.
  • Tesco Cheddar Coleslaw Crunchy & Creamy Prepared with grated Cheddar, fresh cabbage, carrot and onion
  • Crunchy & Creamy
  • Crunchy & creamy
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (42%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (10%), Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (6%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Chive, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy764kJ / 185kcal382kJ / 92kcal
Fat15.8g7.9g
Saturates5.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate5.6g2.8g
Sugars5.1g2.6g
Fibre2.2g1.1g
Protein3.9g2.0g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Not nice.

1 stars

This had a rather unpleasant sour lemon taste to it, which totally over powered the cheese in the coleslaw. I only used one spoonful and got rid of the rest . Sorry Tesco, but I really don’t know what happened with your taste testers on this one!!

It tasted as if it was mixed with horseradish! It

1 stars

It tasted as if it was mixed with horseradish! It was hot and tasted disgusting!

Very nice!

5 stars

I enjoy it over the summer.

Good. Taste

4 stars

This. Is. Good. Value. But. It. Needs. More. Cheese. It. Is. A. Little. Tight. On. Cheese other. Than. That. It's. Great

