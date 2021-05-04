We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Swedish Style Balls 300G

5(8)Write a review
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Meat free Meat Balls, made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Why not try deliciously versatile, Quorn Swedish Style Vegetarian Meat Balls. Kids and adults will love them at dinnertime, and they're best served with a tasty homemade tomato sauce and spaghetti (or your favourite pasta). Use straight from the freezer.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.3KG
Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (50%), Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Onion, Natural Flavourings (contains Barley), Palm Oil, Rice Starch, Roasted Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 18 min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™ our Swedish Style Balls are great for New York Subs and Ragu

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per 75g Portion:
Energy 545kJ409kJ
-130kcal98kcal
Fat 4.6g3.5g
of which saturates 2.7g2.1g
Carbohydrate 7.4g5.6g
of which sugars 0.7g0.6g
Fibre 3.0g2.3g
Protein 13.2g9.9g
Salt 1.4g1.0g
Serves 4--

#bringbacktheballs

5 stars

I love these balls, they are by far the best balls Ive ever tasted. Better than any meat or meatfree

Sorry to say you can never find them in store...a

5 stars

Sorry to say you can never find them in store...a real disappointment because they are superior to all the rest

The best vegetarian meatballs out there

5 stars

Brilliant substitute for meatballs, tasted delicious and had a great texture. Sad they no longer seem to be available. I have one bag left in my freezer & I'm hoarding it in case it's truly the last.

Please bring them back

5 stars

I loved these I just wish they would bring them back. 😭 They were my favourite quorn product.

Great meatless balls!

5 stars

This is excellent to use with spaghetti sauce as a substitute for meatballs. Why is it never available in Tesco anymore when I try to buy it online?

The best - far superior to the Birdseye product in

5 stars

The best - far superior to the Birdseye product in taste and texture.

Essential and versatile

5 stars

Extremely versatile for all kinds of dishes. , try grated cheese on top quickly melted under the grill with a dash o lea and Perkins sauce Great as snack In sandwiches With rice In stews , pasta , Cottage pie etc etc etc. Wonderful. Use your imagination

Great product. Very tasty and good meat alternativ

5 stars

Great product. Very tasty and good meat alternative. Why are Tesco always out of stock online?!

