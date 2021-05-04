Quorn Swedish Style Balls 300G

#bringbacktheballs
I love these balls, they are by far the best balls Ive ever tasted. Better than any meat or meatfree
Sorry to say you can never find them in store...a real disappointment because they are superior to all the rest
The best vegetarian meatballs out there
Brilliant substitute for meatballs, tasted delicious and had a great texture. Sad they no longer seem to be available. I have one bag left in my freezer & I'm hoarding it in case it's truly the last.
Please bring them back
I loved these I just wish they would bring them back. 😭 They were my favourite quorn product.
Great meatless balls!
This is excellent to use with spaghetti sauce as a substitute for meatballs. Why is it never available in Tesco anymore when I try to buy it online?
The best - far superior to the Birdseye product in taste and texture.
Essential and versatile
Extremely versatile for all kinds of dishes. , try grated cheese on top quickly melted under the grill with a dash o lea and Perkins sauce Great as snack In sandwiches With rice In stews , pasta , Cottage pie etc etc etc. Wonderful. Use your imagination
Great product. Very tasty and good meat alternative. Why are Tesco always out of stock online?!