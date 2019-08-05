By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Deodorant Pure Roll-On 50Ml

Nivea Deodorant Pure Roll-On 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • For invisible protection and anti-residue
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • 0% ethyl alcohol
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection and gentle NIVEA® care
  • Invisible protection to leave no white residue on skin and clothes
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Butylene Glycol, Glyceryl Isostearate, Parfum, PEG-150 Distearate, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply roll on evenly.
  • Allow product to dry before getting dressed.

Warnings

  • Directions: Roll on evenly and allow to dry before getting dressed. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

works well, easy to use.

easy to use and unlike many other such deodorants since the bottle is clear glass you are able to see it needs replacing before it runs out!

