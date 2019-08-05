Nivea Deodorant Pure Roll-On 50Ml

works well, easy to use.
easy to use and unlike many other such deodorants since the bottle is clear glass you are able to see it needs replacing before it runs out!
Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Butylene Glycol, Glyceryl Isostearate, Parfum, PEG-150 Distearate, Benzyl Alcohol
Made in Germany
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled
50ml ℮
Directions: Roll on evenly and allow to dry before getting dressed. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.
