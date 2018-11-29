Mcvities Light Rich Tea 300G

very good yummy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E472e), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt
Store in a cool, dry place
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 36
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (8.3g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1837
|152
|(kcal)
|436
|36
|Fat
|10.8g
|0.9g
|of which Saturates
|1.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|75.5g
|6.3g
|of which Sugars
|20.3g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.1g
|-
|-
