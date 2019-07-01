Tesco Practic Wooden Pastry Brush

Extremely poor quality, bristles came off just as
Extremely poor quality, bristles came off just as I was brushing over the pastry. Waste of money DO NOT BUY. Should have complained but did have time to do so straight away.
Not Good Enough! C Minus, Tesco!
Disappointing. I want a decent brush to use for milk or egg glazes on pastry and that kind of thing. This, sadly, is not it. I would rather have paid much more and got a product that will probably last a lot longer than this one will.
Loose bristles
Unfortunately, despite only a single use, many of the bristles came out as I was using the brush. I tried to remove them all as I went along but later found a stray one on a slice I was eating. OK for me, but not the many other people who may have found one!
Great features
I bought this a week ago and am so glad I did as it's very useful for greasing tins
Great price
Handy utensil for glazing pastry - bristles give even spread of glaze. Great price too!
Lovely casserole dish
A robust casserole dish. Well finished. Really pleased with the product.
great product
Excellent value for money and a good quality product.
it does the job
it does the job it is a good pastry brush what more can i say
tesco basic wooden pastry brush
the brush is average standard and is replacing one i have had for years.only time will tell about how good it is.the bristles are not as bushy but still covers the food with adequate strokes
Great pan!
This really is an excellent pan. If you want to sautee to your heart's content, I would recommend getting one of these beauties.