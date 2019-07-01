By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Practic Wooden Pastry Brush

3.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Practic Wooden Pastry Brush
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Basic FSC Wooden Pastry Brush
  • Made from FSC wood
  • Suitable for glazing pastry & for general basting
  • L18.5cm
  • Pastry brush ideal to use for glazing pastry and for general basting \r \n
  • Perfect for glazing pastry and general baking

Information

10 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Extremely poor quality, bristles came off just as

1 stars

Extremely poor quality, bristles came off just as I was brushing over the pastry. Waste of money DO NOT BUY. Should have complained but did have time to do so straight away.

Not Good Enough! C Minus, Tesco!

2 stars

Disappointing. I want a decent brush to use for milk or egg glazes on pastry and that kind of thing. This, sadly, is not it. I would rather have paid much more and got a product that will probably last a lot longer than this one will.

Loose bristles

2 stars

Unfortunately, despite only a single use, many of the bristles came out as I was using the brush. I tried to remove them all as I went along but later found a stray one on a slice I was eating. OK for me, but not the many other people who may have found one!

Great features

4 stars

I bought this a week ago and am so glad I did as it's very useful for greasing tins

Great price

4 stars

Handy utensil for glazing pastry - bristles give even spread of glaze. Great price too!

Lovely casserole dish

4 stars

A robust casserole dish. Well finished. Really pleased with the product.

great product

5 stars

Excellent value for money and a good quality product.

it does the job

5 stars

it does the job it is a good pastry brush what more can i say

tesco basic wooden pastry brush

3 stars

the brush is average standard and is replacing one i have had for years.only time will tell about how good it is.the bristles are not as bushy but still covers the food with adequate strokes

Great pan!

5 stars

This really is an excellent pan. If you want to sautee to your heart's content, I would recommend getting one of these beauties.

