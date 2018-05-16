Boursin Garlic & Herbs 6 Pack 96G

Product Description
- Full Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Herbs.
- Boursin® is a deliciously soft, creamy and crumbly cheese infused with garlic, fragrant parsley, chives and seasoning.
- Originating from Normandy, Boursin® is an authentic French cheese.
- Individually sealed portions keep it fresher for longer
- Authentic French cheese made in Normandy for an indulgent cheeseboard
- Made with pasteurized milk and cream, Boursin® is safe to eat whilst pregnant
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 96g
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk and Cream, Lactic Ferments, Garlic and Herbs 2.3%, Salt, Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Tree Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +2ºC and +6ºC
Produce of
Made in our factory in: Pacy-sur-Eure, Normandie, France
Preparation and Usage
- To enjoy Boursin at its best, remove from the fridge one hour before eating.
Name and address
- Fromageries BEL,
- BP 29208,
- 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
- France.
Return to
- 0800 030 4610
- www.boursin.com
Net Contents
6 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 16g individual portion:
|Energy
|1632kJ/395kcal
|261kJ/63kcal
|Fat
|39g
|6.2g
|of which saturates
|26g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3g
|0.5g
|of which sugars
|2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|8g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.19g
