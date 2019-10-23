Tesco Beef Curry 400G

A good option
This beef curry is good value because it is 41% British and Irish beef, much more meat than in most tinned meat meals; also it's not cheap imported meat, which is more likely to be cheap because of low standard animal welfare. I always buy it for our local Food Bank, in the hope that families or individuals will have a nourishing meal.
Nearly always perfect! Sometimes some globules of
Nearly always perfect! Sometimes some globules of fat, rather than meat.The flavour is so good.
Nice taste
Not too hot
Beautiful
Just like it came from a restaurant
Great taste
I really enjoy this curry as I do not like a very hot curry. The heat in this one doesn't over power the taste. Brilliant with half and half.
The ONLY Beef Curry....Literally!
They don't seem to do many Beef curries anymore but, just add this slightly fruity curry to quick cook rice... et voila! Quick and easy!