Tesco Beef Curry 400G

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
½ of a can (200g)
  • Energy1099kJ 264kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Chunks of beef with onion in a medium spiced curry sauce.
  • A TASTE OF INDIA Made with British and Irish beef, cooked with traditional spices
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

British and Irish Beef (41%), Tomato Purée, Onion (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Beef Fat, Garlic Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Coriander, Salt, Sugar, Cumin, Turmeric, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cardamom, Cornflour, Chilli Flakes, White Pepper, Ginger, Cassia, Fennel, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Clove, Tamarind, Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mustard Powder, Chilli Powder, Caraway, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: MICROWAVE 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins. For best results microwave. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W), 1½ mins (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 min (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 min after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: HOB 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 mins, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can
Energy549kJ / 132kcal1099kJ / 264kcal
Fat7.9g15.8g
Saturates1.9g3.8g
Carbohydrate4.3g8.6g
Sugars1.4g2.8g
Fibre2.8g5.6g
Protein9.5g19.0g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

A good option

4 stars

This beef curry is good value because it is 41% British and Irish beef, much more meat than in most tinned meat meals; also it's not cheap imported meat, which is more likely to be cheap because of low standard animal welfare. I always buy it for our local Food Bank, in the hope that families or individuals will have a nourishing meal.

Nearly always perfect! Sometimes some globules of

4 stars

Nearly always perfect! Sometimes some globules of fat, rather than meat.The flavour is so good.

Nice taste

4 stars

Not too hot

Beautiful

5 stars

Just like it came from a restaurant

Great taste

5 stars

I really enjoy this curry as I do not like a very hot curry. The heat in this one doesn't over power the taste. Brilliant with half and half.

The ONLY Beef Curry....Literally!

4 stars

They don't seem to do many Beef curries anymore but, just add this slightly fruity curry to quick cook rice... et voila! Quick and easy!

