Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G

5(48)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk, extra dark, milk with hazelnut pieces and white chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Have you tried our irresistible Lindor bars?
  • Lindt Lindor Extra Dark
  • Lindt Lindor Milk
  • Lindt Lindor White
  • Lindt Lindor Hazelnut
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Assorted chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Vanilla Beans, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 31% min., Milk Solids: 20% mini., Extra Dark Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 60% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable - keep cool

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056,
  • Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2614 kJ / 630 kcal
Fat 49 g
- of which saturates 36 g
Carbohydrate 41 g
- of which sugars 40 g
Protein 4.7 g
Salt 0.17 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

48 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Luxurious Chocolates

4 stars

I really enjoyed these chocolates, they are deliciously smooth and creamy, the variety of flavours included meant that my whole family could enjoy. They are beautifully presented in luxurious packaging, so they will also make a lovely present. I like the fact that they are individually wrapped so I can have one at a time so will keep fresh. I think they're expensive; however they make a lovely present or a nice little treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum

5 stars

I got these as a present,OMG the taste of these little balls of chocolate is divine.i like to put chocolate in the fridge then suck them.i had an assortment of different flavours in the box,dark chocolate,white chocolate which was my favourite.five stars will definitely hint to my husband for some more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An Assortment of Love

5 stars

Always been a bit dubious about the assorted Lindt Lindor, never been a huge fan of dark chocolate but my oh my I was in for a surprise. I loved every one of the Lindt lindors, I must say these are a perfect treat or even gift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these chocolates!

5 stars

These chocolates are amazing quality and are perfect as a luxury gift for someone. A great selection of truffles and all flavours tased great. The box is filled with truffles and is easy to store. I would highly recommend these chocolates. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't go wrong with Lindt Chocolate

5 stars

I think Lindt chocolate is delicious and the Lindor truffles are no exception. I usually only buy the red ones so I was keen to try a few of the other flavours. My favourite was definitely the hazelnut and my little girl loved the white chocolate ones. The ones we were least keen on were the dark chocolate but they were still yummy. I would always recommend these chocolates, they're a firm favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very rich chocolates

3 stars

I like lindt chocolate and couldn't wait to eat all these up, I struggled though after 2 to eat anymore as they are very rich but I did love them anyway. I liked the packaging and they do look like a luxury chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smooth chocolate

4 stars

There are four different types of chocolate in this box, ranging from white to dark chocolate, so something for everyone in this box. The outer of the chocolate is crispy and the inner is a soft chocolate. The chocolate is smooth and creamy perfect for chocolate lovers everywhere [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smoothy velvet chocolate

5 stars

I really enjoyed these chocolates. Individually wrapped so you can see which one is which. They melt in your mouth almost instantly, a very soft chocolate with a softer centre. Luxury chocolate that really does call for a special moment to enjoy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmm chocolate

5 stars

Excellent product. The best chocolate ever. Perfect for the chocolate lover. If you like chocolate you should like these. So smooth and creamy they are!’! Would highly recommended this to everyone!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I’m a chocolate lover and it’s safe to say I ‘loved these chocolates’. Love the taste and love the variety! Truly scrumptious and impossible to just have ‘one’ , really moorish and will definitely be getting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

