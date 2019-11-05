By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Duo Fruit Winders Strawberry 6 Pack

Kellogg's Duo Fruit Winders Strawberry 6 Pack
£ 2.00
£19.61/kg
Per Roll (17g)
  • Energy282kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry & Pear Fruit Snack Roll
  • For more information see
  • www.kelloggs.co.uk
  • www.kelloggs.ie
  • Colourful, fruity, and a whole heap of fun, our Fruit Winders are a kid's snack with a difference. Made from real fruit with no artificial colours or flavours, this long, strawberry-flavoured fruit roll can be unwound and enjoyed anytime throughout the day. Great for adding to lunchboxes or as an after-school treat, unwind the fruity fun with this classic snack.

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals, Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • A fun and fruity strawberry-flavoured kid's snack
  • Contains 6 Winders, 17 grams each
  • A great treat for kids
  • Enjoy a mid-morning nibble, lunchtime treat or on the go snack
  • Unwind the fruity fun forever!
  • All natural colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 102g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit (70%) (Pear Puree from Concentrate, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate {23%}), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Malic Acid

Storage

Store in a dry place

Name and address

  • Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Ltd,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU.

Return to

  • Kellogg's Careline
  • Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
  • (UK) 0800 626066 (ROI) 1800 626066
  • Kellogg's Consumer Services Department,
  • (UK) P.O. Box 356,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 6XY.
  • (ROI) P.O. Box 11483,
  • Dublin 6W.

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 17g Roll
Energy kJ1658 282
kcal393 67
Fat 8 g1.4 g
of which saturates 3.5 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate 79 g13 g
of which sugars 37 g6.3 g
Fibre 2 g0.3 g
Protein 0.2 g0.03 g
Salt 0.13 g0.02 g

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Contains Palm Oil!

1 stars

Sad to see this product Contains Palm oil! Come on Kellogg’s sort yourselves out please!

God’s greatest gift!!!!!!

5 stars

I LOVE FRUIT WINDERS!!!!! Have these if your not too hungry but are a bit peckish:)

