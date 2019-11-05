Kellogg's Duo Fruit Winders Strawberry 6 Pack

Contains Palm Oil!
Sad to see this product Contains Palm oil! Come on Kellogg’s sort yourselves out please!
God’s greatest gift!!!!!!
I LOVE FRUIT WINDERS!!!!! Have these if your not too hungry but are a bit peckish:)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals, Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
Fruit (70%) (Pear Puree from Concentrate, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate {23%}), Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Malic Acid
Store in a dry place
6 x 17g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 17g Roll
|Energy kJ
|1658
|282
|kcal
|393
|67
|Fat
|8 g
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|3.5 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|79 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|37 g
|6.3 g
|Fibre
|2 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|0.03 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.02 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020