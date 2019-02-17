By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Classic Sensitive Skin Shave Foam 200Ml

  • Gillette Classic Sensitive Skin Men's Shaving Foam is lightly fragranced and provides a rich, creamy lather that spreads easily and rinses clean for that foamy shave men have enjoyed for generations. Use Gillette Classic Sensitive Skin Men's Shaving Foam with any Gillette razor.
  • Simple. Honest. Classic
  • Shaving foam lightly fragranced for sensitive skin
  • Instant lather spreads easily and rinses clean
  • Rich lather reduces friction
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Triethanolamine, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Laureth-23, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Propane, Parfum, BHT

United Kingdom

  • Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No Smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 3.24% by mass of the contents are flammable.

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

200 ℮

My husband has been buying this for years, its ver

5 stars

My husband has been buying this for years, its very good and a good price.

