Gillette Classic Sensitive Skin Shave Gel 200Ml

THE BEST GILLETTE GEL
i have tried a lot of gillette shaving gels but his one works the best with my Mach3 turbo razor. Thanks Gillette
Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum, PEG-90M, Myristic Acid, Linalool, Lauric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Silica, CI 45350, CI 42090
United Kingdom
200 ℮
WARNING Pressurized container: may burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°c. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable.
