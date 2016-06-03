By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Classic Sensitive Skin Shave Gel 200Ml

  • Go ahead and get Gillette Classic Sensitive Skin Men's Shaving gel! Its Comfort Glide formula lathers quickly, spreads easily and reduces friction. Lightly fragranced for sensitive skin.
  • Shaving gel that lathers quickly
  • Spreads easily
  • Reduces friction
  • Lightly fragranced for sensitive skin
  • With comfort glide formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum, PEG-90M, Myristic Acid, Linalool, Lauric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Silica, CI 45350, CI 42090

United Kingdom

  • Pressurized container: may burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°c. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable.

  • Procter & Gamble UK, The Heights, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

200 ℮

  1. Flammable
  2. Compressed gas
WARNING Pressurized container: may burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°c. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable.

THE BEST GILLETTE GEL

5 stars

i have tried a lot of gillette shaving gels but his one works the best with my Mach3 turbo razor. Thanks Gillette

