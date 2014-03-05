Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Orange Flavour Liquid 150 Ml

Great stuff
go on..give it a try
Had it regularly for a week. increased energy levels nearly instantly! and its Pleasant to drink - not fishy (if you have in the one go..)
I thought being from Seven Seas Range they might be really okay but for me the taste was horrid did not feel any different so stopped wasting my money on this product ..
Although i prefer it to the normal tablets, i did not care for the taste.
I drank the cod liver oil for quite some time and really enjoyed its taste as it is nothing like the old fashioned cod oil. As for health benefits of it, I think it helps avoid colds. I am happy it is a supplement which offers me Omega 3 and more of vit C, D and E, all really important to take. I am definitely buying another bottle of it.
Absolutely fabulous product. It helps me maintain everyday's healthy diet.
The liquid taste ok not bad as i thought, it does make a difference to my health especially in cold winter months, my joints does not hurt as it used to be,will try the capsules next time
Very impressed. I retain in my knees after cycling especially in cold weather but saw a definate improvement. Would recommend to friends.
No strong aftertaste. Mild in flavour . Easy to mix with food
I did not like this product. I didn't like the taste at all, I would prefer to swallow capsules so that I didn't taste it. However for those that struggle to swallow tablets this product might be ideal. The product contains sucrose so might not be suitable for diabetics? contais good levels of DHA and EPA.