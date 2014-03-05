By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Orange Flavour Liquid 150 Ml

4(405)Write a review
Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Orange Flavour Liquid 150 Ml
£ 3.75
£2.50/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Orange Flavoured Food Supplement Blend of Fish Oil and Cod Liver Oil, Fortified with Vitamins D, E & C
  • Seven Seas® contains natural source Omega-3 Fish Oil with Cod Liver Oil, rich in Vitamin D that helps maintain good health.
  • Seven Seas® is the classic way to support your body:
  • Immunity: Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system
  • Bones: Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones
  • Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
  • Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
  • Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
  • *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA and DHA
  • At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart.
  • With vitamin D
  • Delicious orange flavour
  • Pack size: 150ML
Information

Ingredients

Water, Sucrose, Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (12%), Fish Oil (11%), Glycerol, Orange Juice Concentrate (Sulphites) (8%), Tuna Oil (Fish) (3%), Vitamin C, Emulsifier: Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Monostearate (Polysorbate 60), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavours: Lemon, Orange, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Vitamin E, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25ºC. Use within two months of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Adults and children over 3 years: Two delicious 5 ml teaspoons daily. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
  • Shake well before use.

Warnings

  • Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
  • CHECK CARTON SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • The Heights,
  • Brooklands,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 10 ml%NRV*
Cod Liver Oil and Fish Oil2.9 g
Providing Omega-3 nutrients600 mg
Of which EPA175 mg
Of which DHA275 mg
Vitamin D 5 µg100
Vitamin E 3 mg α-TE25
Vitamin C 50 mg63
* NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

View more safety information

405 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great stuff

5 stars

Great stuff

go on..give it a try

4 stars

Had it regularly for a week. increased energy levels nearly instantly! and its Pleasant to drink - not fishy (if you have in the one go..)

Nasty Taste

2 stars

I thought being from Seven Seas Range they might be really okay but for me the taste was horrid did not feel any different so stopped wasting my money on this product ..

Although i prefer it to the normal tablets, i did

2 stars

Although i prefer it to the normal tablets, i did not care for the taste.

I drank the

5 stars

I drank the cod liver oil for quite some time and really enjoyed its taste as it is nothing like the old fashioned cod oil. As for health benefits of it, I think it helps avoid colds. I am happy it is a supplement which offers me Omega 3 and more of vit C, D and E, all really important to take. I am definitely buying another bottle of it.

Absolutely fabulous product. It helps me maintain

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous product. It helps me maintain everyday's healthy diet.

The liquid taste ok not bad as i thought, it does

5 stars

The liquid taste ok not bad as i thought, it does make a difference to my health especially in cold winter months, my joints does not hurt as it used to be,will try the capsules next time

Very impressed. I

5 stars

Very impressed. I retain in my knees after cycling especially in cold weather but saw a definate improvement. Would recommend to friends.

No strong aftertaste.

4 stars

No strong aftertaste. Mild in flavour . Easy to mix with food

I did not

2 stars

I did not like this product. I didn't like the taste at all, I would prefer to swallow capsules so that I didn't taste it. However for those that struggle to swallow tablets this product might be ideal. The product contains sucrose so might not be suitable for diabetics? contais good levels of DHA and EPA.

1-10 of 405 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

