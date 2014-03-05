Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Plus Omega 3 300Ml
- Original Cod Liver Oil Plus Omega-3 Fish Oil
- Food Supplement
- Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish Oil contains a rich natural source Omega-3 that includes the nutrients EPA and DHA which contribute to overall health, as well as Vitamins A, D & E.
- Omega-3 which contains EPA and DHA:
- Supports normal heart function†
- DHA helps maintain normal vision**
- DHA helps maintain normal brain function**
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA & DHA.
- **The beneficial effects for vision and brain are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA.
- Vitamin A:
- Helps maintain normal skin
- Vitamin D:
- Supports a normal immune system
- Helps maintain normal bones, muscle function and teeth
- Vitamin E:
- Helps protect cells against oxidative stress
- Seven Seas has been supporting family health since 1935. Our carefully crafted Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish oil has been loved by families and passed down through the generations.
- 1950 mg of omega-3 with essential vitamins A, D & C
- Pack size: 300ML
Ingredients
Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (51%), Fish Oil (49%), Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A, Sunflower Oil), Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D), Vitamin E
- Contains: Fish
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.Use within 2 months of opening.
- Recommended Daily Intake:
- Adults and children over 15 years - two 5 ml teaspoons daily.
- Do not exceed the recommended daily intake.
- This product contains Vitamin A. This product is not suitable for women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy. Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult their doctor before taking this product.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
- CHECK CARTON SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
300ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 10 ml
|%NRV*
|Cod Liver Oil and Fish Oil
|9.2 g
|Providing Omega-3 nutrients
|1950 mg
|of which EPA
|840 mg
|of which DHA
|740 mg
|Vitamin A
|1200 µg RE
|150
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|6.6 mg α-TE
|55
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
