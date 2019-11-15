Mcvities Rich Tea Twin Pack 2 X 300G

Lovely biscuits
These biscuits are lovely. They are tasty and just right with a cup of tea. Really crisp and a taste of my childhood. Love them.
DELICIOUS, AND KIND TO THE PLANET
I have eaten these biscuits since I was a child, and I'm now a pensioner. They are not only delicious and cheap to buy, but also, very importantly, they are kind to the environment, as they don't contain any palm oil, so they don't deplete our planet's resources. If I'm peckish they go down a treat with a cuppa. Not too sweet or sickly, but they don't taste like cardboard either.