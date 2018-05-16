Savlon Antiseptic Cream 30 G

Product Description
- Antiseptic Cream
- Cetrimide 0.5% w/w, Chlorhexidine Digluconate 0.1% w/w.
- Use to cleanse & help prevent infection:
- First Aid
- Cuts & grazes, Insect bites & stings, Minor burns & scalds, Shaving cuts
- Skin Problems
- As an antiseptic hand cream, Blisters & sores, Chapped skin, Nappy rash, Spots & blackheads, Sunburn
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients: Cetrimide 0.5% w/w & Chlorhexidine Digluconate 0.1% w/w, Also contains: Cetostearyl Alcohol, Liquid Paraffin, Methylparahydroxybenzoate (E 218), Propylparahydroxybenzoate (E 216), Disodium Edetate, Perfume & Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Do not use after the expiry date shown on the end of the tube. Keep tube in original pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: With clean hands gently apply cream to the affected area after cleansing.
Warnings
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Cetostearyl alcohol may cause local skin reactions. Parahydroxybenzoates may cause allergic reactions (possibly delayed).
- Do not use on the eyes, ears, mouth and other mucosa. If accidentally swallowed, seek medical attention and show this container to the doctor. If cream enters eyes, rinse open eyes under running water for at least 10 minutes. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, ask your doctor of pharmacist for advice before using this medicine.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
- STOP using and seek medical help immediately if you have any of the following very rare allergic reactions: difficulty breathing, swelling of the face, tongue or throat, dizziness, skin irritation or rash.
- Reporting of side effects
- If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed on this carton. You can also report side effects directly via HPRA Pharmacovigilance, Earlsfort Terrace, IRL - Dublin 2; Tel: +353 1 6764971; Fax: +353 1 6762517. Website: wwwhpra.ie, E-mail: medsafety@hpra.ie. By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- GlaxoSmithKline Healthcare (Ireland) Limited,
- 12 Riverwalk,
- City West Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (Ireland) Limited,
- 12 Riverwalk,
- City West Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Safety information
